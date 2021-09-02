Harmonic ACHIEVE 2021 Summit Spotlights Success in Video Streaming

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will host an online summit, ACHIEVE 2021, on Sept. 29-30, bringing together media companies and business leaders in the video industry. The event will share unique insights and first-hand experiences on innovative cloud streaming deployments, major evolutions in primary distribution and broadcast TV, and successful monetization and personalization approaches.

"Harmonic's ACHIEVE 2021 is a joint initiative with our global community of customers and partners to explore the innovations that are propelling the video streaming industry," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development at Harmonic. "This event will emphasize real-world success stories, with insights from key industry stakeholders on how to transform your video business through content personalization, channel variants, targeted advertising, cloud adoption, primary distribution workflows and more."

The summit will kick off with Bar's keynote on "Why Channel Variants and Personalization are the Future of Linear Channels," followed by informative sessions guided by global service providers, content owners and broadcasters, exploring different paths to video monetization.

Channel Variants and Monetization for Live Streaming with Bally Sports : Explores streamlined regional delivery through channel variants to maximize revenues and enable personalized viewer experiences.

Explores streamlined regional delivery through channel variants to maximize revenues and enable personalized viewer experiences. Video Streaming Demystified for MVPDs: Schurz Communications and the Move to SaaS: A session on achieving business growth by launching new revenue-driving streaming services.

A session on achieving business growth by launching new revenue-driving streaming services. A Primary Distribution Revolution for Telstra: Open Internet, Cloud and Edge Processing: Dynamic insights on meeting changing distribution requirements and gaining flexibility with high-performance cloud-based edge solutions.

" Harmonic's ACHIEVE Summit is an opportunity for the most brilliant minds in the video industry to meet and learn from one another to foster sustainable business growth. Our session will analyze the latest trends driving primary distribution," said Carl Petch , head of architecture and integration at Telstra Broadcast Services.

Dynamic insights on meeting changing distribution requirements and gaining flexibility with high-performance cloud-based edge solutions. " Shop LC and The Cloud Era: Channel Customization and Business Growth: An exclusive look at how Shop LC is delivering customized live content worldwide.

"In the live streaming environment, service providers face high-stakes challenges related to latency, uptime and monetization. Harmonic's ACHIEVE digital event is precisely the forum to discuss these important issues and learn what's on the horizon for the next era of streaming," said Joe Arnold , director of engineering , at Shop LC.

An exclusive look at how Shop LC is delivering customized live content worldwide. How Mediaset Uses Targeted Advertising for Next-Gen Broadcast TV: A deep dive into transitioning to an all-IP software infrastructure, with tips monetizing content with targeted advertising.

Additional sessions at the digital event will look at video distribution trends, including:

Strategies to Customize and Distribute Live 4K HDR Sports Content: A look at how premium sports events drive innovation and enhance the user experience, with a focus on next-gen audio and advanced HDR processing.

A look at how premium sports events drive innovation and enhance the user experience, with a focus on next-gen audio and advanced HDR processing. IPTV: Finding a Path to Full Streaming Distribution: An educational session on the migration to IPTV 2.0 and benefits of stream personalization and targeted advertising.

An educational session on the migration to IPTV 2.0 and benefits of stream personalization and targeted advertising. Benefits of a Hub and Spoke Architecture for Production and Playout: Explore the unique benefits of hub and spoke architectures through real-life case studies as station groups move toward these architectures.

ACHIEVE 2021 will also bring to focus Harmonic's technology partnership with Beachfront through a session on DAI and Cloud Streaming: Best Practices for Real-Time Monetization. Attendees will learn DAI techniques based on Beachfront's experience in real-time programmatic advertising.

To see the full agenda and register for ACHIEVE 2021, please visit events.harmonicinc.com/achieve-2021. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

Related Links

https://www.harmonicinc.com

