Harmonic and NAGRA Announce Watermarking as a Service for Live Sports Streaming

NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking Is Integrated With Harmonic's VOS®360 Cloud SaaS Platform to Secure Live Sports Streaming

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and NAGRA today announced that the companies are teaming up to improve content protection for live sports streaming with a new watermarking-as-a-service offering. NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking, a key solution within the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework, is integrated with Harmonic's market-leading VOS®360 cloud SaaS platform, offering content owners and service providers a streamlined solution for protecting premium content at scale during live sports events.

Harmonic VOS360 Cloud SaaS Platform

"A significant rise in piracy during live sports events has fueled the need for stronger content protection solutions," said Eric Gallier, vice president, video customer solutions at Harmonic. "By integrating NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking on our VOS360 cloud SaaS platform, we are offering a simple, automated, scalable and event-based anti-piracy solution to safeguard live sports content."

"Fighting piracy and illegal content sharing is critical for sports rights owners to preserve their revenue streams on premium content," said Sebastian Kramer, senior vice president, business development and product line management at NAGRA. "Teaming up with Harmonic, we're transforming content protection of live sports to reduce stream and credential hijacking, creating a robust defense against piracy with innovative solutions from our Active Streaming Protection framework that include forensic watermarking."

Harmonic's VOS360 cloud SaaS platform is field proven in the delivery and monetization of live sports content at scale, ensuring low-latency, pristine video quality up to UHD. Running on the public cloud, the end-to-end SaaS platform provides unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability for a superior viewing experience. The VOS360 cloud SaaS platform serves thousands of live events every month for leading streaming services.

NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking helps to identify the source of a content leak quickly and efficiently so that effective anti-piracy action can be taken. NexGuard embeds a session-specific forensic watermark for live channels and can scale easily to millions of concurrent sessions with CDN caching, working with all common streaming formats and DRMs.

Harmonic will highlight the latest capabilities for the VOS360 cloud SaaS platform during one-on-one meetings with attendees at IBC2022 in stand 1.B20. To schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/ibc-2022. NAGRA will also feature its anti-piracy capabilities at IBC2022 on stand 1.C81. Further information about the companies' solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com and https://dtv.nagra.com/nexguard-forensic-watermarking.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

