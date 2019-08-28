Harmonic Bionics Announces Appointment of Christopher Prentice as Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Bionics, Inc. announced today that Christopher Prentice has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and member of the Harmonic Bionics Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Prentice succeeds Youngmok Yun, who is a co-founder of the company and who will remain in the role of Chief Technology Officer/Chief Operating Officer.

Chris Prentice Harmony Rehabilitation Robot

"As Harmonic Bionics prepares for the commercialization of robotic upper extremity rehabilitation system, we sought a leader who had direct experience in helping early stage robotic companies achieve their goals," said Yun. "Chris is an outstanding choice to lead the company into the market." Mr. Prentice said, "Harmonic Bionics has a brilliant product development team and an innovative system that can advance the field of neurorehabilitation. Based on my experience and knowledge of the commercialization of robotic systems, gained at both Intuitive and Mazor, I am very excited about the opportunity at Harmonic Bionics and I am honored to join the team."

Christopher Prentice has over 20 years of medical device experience in both large strategic healthcare companies and in successful startup companies. Most recently he was Vice President of Commercial Integration at Medtronic. Prior to his position at Medtronic, he was CEO of Mazor Robotics, Inc. and Chief Commercial Officer of Mazor Robotics Ltd., companies that were acquired by Medtronic in December 2018. Prior to joining Mazor Robotics in 2010, he worked in finance at Tampa General Hospital and held sales positions at Intuitive Surgical. Chris started his career in the medical device industry in sales, marketing, and product management positions at Johnson & Johnson. He holds an undergraduate in engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and graduate degrees from Western New England University and the University of South Florida.

About Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Harmonic Bionics was founded in 2016 as a spin-off of the ReNeu Robotics Lab at The University of Texas at Austin. Harmonic Bionics aims to significantly advance upper extremity therapy for stroke, spinal cord injury, and traumatic brain injury patients. The mission of Harmonic Bionics is to innovate the neurorehabilitation process with robotic technology so that patients and their caregivers have an improved quality of life.

Contact:

Youngmok Yun, Harmonic Bionics

+1 (512) 571 4654

220700@email4pr.com

http://harmonicbionics.com/

SOURCE Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Related Links

http://harmonicbionics.com

