Harmonic Bionics Announces Participation in AOTA Inspire, the Largest Occupational Therapy Conference in the World

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Bionics, Inc., the robotics company for augmenting human movement, announced today that they will be showcasing Harmony SHR™ at the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) Inspire Annual Conference & Expo later this month. This event's exhibit hall features the largest gathering of OT-related services and solutions in the world. Attendees can schedule appointments to demo the robot at Harmonic Bionics booth 302 during exhibit hours March 31 – April 2 in San Antonio.

Harmony SHR™ is an upper extremity robotic rehabilitation system that works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive therapy for both arms. Harmony SHR is designed to provide objective assessment of a patient's capabilities with over 80 sensors recording measurements at 2,000 times per second. This immense amount of data allows Harmony SHR to precisely measure a patient's functionality, including range of motion, force generation, and number of repetitions.

"After two years of not being able to have occupational therapists physically interact with our system, we are quite excited to demonstrate Harmony SHR to the thousands of AOTA attendees," said Harmonic Bionics CEO Christopher Prentice. "We believe Harmony's unique capabilities can help optimize the treatment process for those with upper extremity movement disorders by better enabling the therapists, increasing patient engagement, and capturing critical therapy data."

Harmonic Bionics has initiated a round of fundraising following a $7 million Series A round early last year. While product development and clinical studies were the company's main objective last year, this current funding will enable a full a commercial launch of their Harmony SHR robotic system in 2023. Harmonic Bionics will participate at the LSI Emerging Medtech Summit (in-person) and RESI Digital Conference later this month.

Email [email protected] for more information or to request an appointment to demo Harmony SHR at the AOTA Inspire conference.

About Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Harmonic Bionics, the robotics company for augmenting human movement, aims to empower patients and their care providers by designing intelligent technology that facilitates data-driven treatment for neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments. Our flagship product, Harmony SHR, is a bilateral, upper-extremity exoskeleton designed to provide unique value in three areas of practice: neuroscience and movement science research, movement disorder assessment, and rehabilitation. We intend to optimize upper extremity therapy with Harmony SHR by enabling early intervention, increasing functional repetition, and employing patient-specific intent-based therapy through novel exercises.

Media Contact:

Stephani Shipman

585.746.7214

[email protected]

SOURCE Harmonic Bionics