Harmonic Bionics Installs First of Two Harmony SHR™ Robotic Rehabilitation Systems Purchased by Top Neurological Hospital in Phoenix

News provided by

Harmonic Bionics

09 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Bionics announced today that Barrow Neurological Institute (part of  Dignity Health) in Phoenix, AZ has purchased two Harmony SHR™ exoskeletons to be used in the hospital's inpatient and outpatient programs. Barrow's first robot was delivered last month marking the very first clinical installation for Harmonic Bionics following FDA registration in April of this year. The second unit will be delivered in November and used primarily in Barrow's outpatient facility.

Continue Reading
Harmony SHR™ is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton that works with a patient’s scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive arm and shoulder therapy for those living with neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments.
Harmony SHR™ is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton that works with a patient’s scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive arm and shoulder therapy for those living with neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments.
Harmonic Bionics will be showcasing Harmony SHR at conferences this fall including the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) Fall Education Conference & Expo next week in Dallas.
Harmonic Bionics will be showcasing Harmony SHR at conferences this fall including the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) Fall Education Conference & Expo next week in Dallas.

Harmony SHR is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton with a biomechanically matched shoulder designed to allow a larger and more natural arm range of motion for patients recovering from neurological or musculoskeletal impairments.  Harmony was also built to help facilitate evidence-based principles in a rehab session, such as robotic-assisted mirror therapy shown to improve outcomes in chronic stroke patients.

U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 list named Barrow Neurological Institute one of the country's Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation and the top ranked hospital in Arizona for this category. Barrow's Neuro-Rehabilitation Center provides a complete spectrum of care, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, work and school re-entry programs, and opportunities to participate in adaptive recreation and support groups.

"We strive to provide access to high quality care by offering the most advanced tools and technology for our patients and therapists," said Trent Maruyama, Program Manager for Rehabilitation Technology at Barrow.  "We believe this new technology will greatly enhance therapy for the entire arm and improve outcomes for our patients with upper extremity deficits."

Harmonic Bionics will be showcasing Harmony SHR at conferences this fall including the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) Fall Education Conference & Expo next week in Dallas.  For more information about Harmony SHR, visit harmonicbionics.com or email [email protected].

About Harmonic Bionics, Inc.
Harmonic Bionics is a commercial-stage robotics and digital health company that aims to unlock human functional capabilities through robotics.  Our flagship product, Harmony SHR™, is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton that works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive arm and shoulder therapy for those living with neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments.

Media Contact:
Stephani Shipman
(512) 222-3083
366420@email4pr.com

SOURCE Harmonic Bionics

Also from this source

HARMONIC BIONICS ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF THE HARMONY SHR™ ROBOTIC REHABILITATION SYSTEM FOLLOWING FDA REGISTRATION

HARMONIC BIONICS ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF THE HARMONY SHR™ ROBOTIC REHABILITATION SYSTEM FOLLOWING FDA REGISTRATION

Rehabilitation robotics company Harmonic Bionics announced today that the company has registered their flagship exoskeleton Harmony SHR™ with the FDA ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.