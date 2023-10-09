Harmonic Bionics Installs First of Two Harmony SHR™ Robotic Rehabilitation Systems Purchased by Top Neurological Hospital in Phoenix

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Bionics announced today that Barrow Neurological Institute (part of Dignity Health) in Phoenix, AZ has purchased two Harmony SHR™ exoskeletons to be used in the hospital's inpatient and outpatient programs. Barrow's first robot was delivered last month marking the very first clinical installation for Harmonic Bionics following FDA registration in April of this year. The second unit will be delivered in November and used primarily in Barrow's outpatient facility.

Harmony SHR™ is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton that works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive arm and shoulder therapy for those living with neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments.

Harmony SHR is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton with a biomechanically matched shoulder designed to allow a larger and more natural arm range of motion for patients recovering from neurological or musculoskeletal impairments. Harmony was also built to help facilitate evidence-based principles in a rehab session, such as robotic-assisted mirror therapy shown to improve outcomes in chronic stroke patients.

U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 list named Barrow Neurological Institute one of the country's Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation and the top ranked hospital in Arizona for this category. Barrow's Neuro-Rehabilitation Center provides a complete spectrum of care, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, work and school re-entry programs, and opportunities to participate in adaptive recreation and support groups.

"We strive to provide access to high quality care by offering the most advanced tools and technology for our patients and therapists," said Trent Maruyama, Program Manager for Rehabilitation Technology at Barrow. "We believe this new technology will greatly enhance therapy for the entire arm and improve outcomes for our patients with upper extremity deficits."

