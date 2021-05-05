Harmonic Bionics Secures $7 Million Series A Funding Round Led by KNet Investment Partners & Big Basin Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Bionics, Inc., the robotics company for augmenting human movement, announced today the close of a $7 million Series A financing round led by KNet Investment Partners and Big Basin Capital. KNet and Big Basin are joined by DSC Investment, Smilegate Investment, Bass Investment, H Robotics, and JCurve Investment.

This investment will support the company's clinical research efforts and enable a ramp up in product development toward bringing advanced upper extremity rehabilitation technology to market.

Harmony SHR--Designed to move with you, so you can move better on your own. Harmony SHR is an upper extremity, robotic rehabilitation system that works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive therapy for both arms.

"We have confirmation from many in the field of rehabilitation, from both clinics and research labs, that Harmony SHR brings a truly novel approach to assessing and improving upper-body movement. Our unique robotic technology will first focus on assisting physical and occupational therapy for those with neurological or musculoskeletal disorders," said Harmonic Bionics CEO, Christopher Prentice. "Our exoskeleton was designed to provide precision in augmenting human movement by moving within the scapulohumeral rhythm. An exoskeleton that facilitates more natural human movements without rigid position control provides a level of safety that could open up the opportunity for robotics to be applied in many other industries."

Harmonic Bionics has also begun a roadshow tour in Texas conducting in-person demonstrations at rehabilitation hospitals and clinics throughout their home state.

Visit harmonicbionics.com or contact [email protected] for more information on how Harmonic Bionics is augmenting human movement with the Harmony SHR upper extremity exoskeleton.

About Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Harmonic Bionics aims to empower patients and their care providers by designing intelligent technology that facilitates data-driven treatment for neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments. Our flagship product, Harmony SHR, is a bilateral, upper-extremity exoskeleton dynamically designed to provide unique value in three areas of practice: neuroscience and movement science research, movement disorder assessment, and rehabilitation. We intend to optimize upper extremity therapy with Harmony SHR by enabling early intervention, increasing functional repetition, and employing patient-specific intent-based therapy through novel exercises.

Media Contact:

Stephani Shipman

585.746.7214

SOURCE Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.harmonicbionics.com/

