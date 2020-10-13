Harmonic Brings New Edge Cloud Innovations to CableOS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced powerful new edge cloud extensions to its industry-leading CableOS® access platform. These significant technological advances enable cable operators for the first time ever to deploy compute resources across their IP access networks and leverage distributed cloud-native applications such as 5G OpenRAN, flexible DOCSIS MAC and video CDN. Combining these new capabilities with the company's market-leading cloud-native DOCSIS and recently announced fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) XGS and 10G EPON applications, Harmonic's CableOS® solution continues to raise the bar as the broadband industry's most powerful and transformative access platform.

"Multi-access edge computing is going to play a pivotal role in the future of wireline and 5G wireless networks, revolutionizing the cable industry's service delivery opportunities," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations at Harmonic. "We're excited to again break new ground, offering the first cloud-native solution capable of simultaneously running flexible MAC, Open Caching streaming video delivery and other critical applications at the deep edge of the access network. By extending our CableOS core platform closer to consumers, operators have a powerful new tool to optimize and monetize new broadband services."

Harmonic's new edge compute module, developed in partnership with Intel, is designed to be deployed in the same Ripple+ network edge platform (aka node) as the company's remote-PHY and remote-OLT modules, extending CableOS cloud to the deep edge of the access network. Harmonic also recently announced that the new Ripple+ platform supports its groundbreaking "high-split" solution enabling full-spectrum, two-way gigabit services for cable operators.

Harmonic will showcase its industry-leading CableOS solution at the virtual SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, Oct. 12-15. Demonstrations will include multiple cloud-native applications running simultaneously across centralized and distributed edge compute nodes.

The company will also provide expert insight into edge cloud innovations at the Cable-Tec Expo. Harmonic's Vice President of Solutions and Product Management, Cable Access Business, Asaf Matatyaou, will engage in a panel discussion with Intel. The session "Utilizing Distributed Software and Multipurpose Computing for DAA" will take place in the Imagine Zone on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. EDT.

To learn more about Harmonic's presence at the Cable-Tec Expo and to schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/scte-cable-tec-expo-showcase-2020/.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS solution powers more than 2 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

Related Links

http://www.harmonicinc.com

