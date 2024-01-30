Harmonic Discovery Announces Licensing Agreement with BioVentures and UCSF for FLT3 Mutated AML Development Program

Compound has demonstrated in vivo results indicating potentially best-in-class profile in FLT3 mutated AML

Pre-clinical development activities are underway, with IND enabling studies expected to commence in late 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Discovery (the "Company"), a precision pharmacology company focusing on developing next generation kinase inhibitors, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement of a novel small-molecule drug candidate for the treatment of FLT3 mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) from BioVentures (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences) and UC San Francisco (UCSF). The compound, named HD-10019, is currently in pre-clinical development and is expected to commence IND-enabling studies in late 2024.

HD-10019 was jointly developed in the laboratories of professors Hong-Yu Li, PhD, previously at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Neil Shah, MD, PhD, of UCSF. HD-10019 is a type II kinase inhibitor that was rationally designed to overcome tyrosine kinase domain resistance mutations in the FLT3 kinase and improve myelosuppression versus standard of care agents for FLT3 mutated AML. Additionally, this molecule is anticipated to avoid cardiac liabilities seen in other kinase inhibitors.

"Since we provided the first evidence that FLT3-ITD is a valid therapeutic target in AML in 2012, three FLT3 tyrosine kinase inhibitors have been approved in the USA and throughout much of the world. While these agents represent advances in the management of this poor-risk subset of AML patients, their impact on clinical outcomes has been modest as a consequence of their vulnerability to secondary drug-resistant kinase domain mutations in FLT3-ITD and their insufficient selectivity toward FLT3, which is hypothesized to be a prime reason for the myelosuppression observed with these agents," said Dr. Neil Shah, whose laboratory performed pre-clinical studies of the compound. "To this end, we have identified and characterized HD-10019. The clinical development of such an agent may facilitate the ability to achieve effective and durable FLT3 inhibition when used in conjunction with chemotherapy and as maintenance therapy thereafter."

Harmonic Discovery's precision pharmacology platform has further corroborated the potential of HD-10019 as a best-in-class drug based on its selectivity profile. The Company intends to leverage its platform to further advance the development of this program. "We are excited to work with BioVentures and UCSF and take a step forward in delivering a novel treatment to FLT3 mutated AML patients," said Rayees Rahman, PhD, CEO of Harmonic Discovery.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal advisor to Harmonic Discovery on matters relating to the Licensing Agreement and related corporate and patent strategy matters.

About Harmonic Discovery Inc.

Harmonic Discovery (the "Company") is a precision pharmacology company applying its generative AI platform to advance next-generation kinase inhibitors. The Company's platform is trained on multiple layers of proprietary data and is integrated with domain expertise to design safer and more efficacious kinase therapeutics.

The Company's lead programs are focused on malignant hematology indications, with exploratory discovery efforts in additional therapeutic areas including immuno-oncology, immunology and inflammation. The Company has raised $8 million in Seed Financing to date from Innovation Endeavors, Fifty Years, Y Combinator and other select investment firms. The Company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered at Johnson & Johnson's JLABS ("JLABS@NYC") in New York City, New York.

