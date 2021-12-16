Harmonic Filter Market to grow by USD 223.66 mn | Rising Need to Improve Power Quality to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the harmonic filter market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 223.66 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the harmonic filter market is the rising need to improve power quality. Power network reliability issues and non-uniform power quality have increased the need for efficient power supply in industrial and commercial premises. Hence, the demand for equipment that ensures high-quality power from end-users is growing. Electricity has become a key concern for various industries, especially in developing countries, because of severe power shortages. Therefore, industrial operators prefer different types of energy-efficient industrial equipment such as motors, compressors, pumps, and fans to reduce the use of electricity utilization and OPEX.

The harmonic filter market report is segmented by Product (PHF and AHF), End-user (industrial and non-industrial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Some Companies Mentioned

The harmonic filters market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in technological innovation to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd.



Arteche Group



Baron Power Ltd.



Danfoss AS



Eaton Corp. Plc



Kyocera Corp.



Schaffner Group



Schneider Electric SE



Siemens AG



TDK Corp.

Harmonic Filter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 223.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Arteche Group, Baron Power Ltd., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, Kyocera Corp., Schaffner Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and TDK Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

