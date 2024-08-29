Harmonix Announces the Final Close of Harmonix Fund III on October 31st, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonix , a leading US-based venture capital firm specializing in the convergence of healthcare, life sciences, and data-driven technologies, announced today its anticipated final close of Harmonix Fund III, scheduled for October 31st, 2024.

"We are thrilled to reach this pivotal milestone as we continue our mission to drive advancements that have the potential to revolutionize healthcare and critical sectors," said Maximilian Winter, General Partner at Harmonix. "Harmonix Fund III offers investors an exceptional opportunity to be part of a fund designed to deliver substantial financial returns while making a meaningful impact on the world."

Harmonix stands at the forefront of innovation, investing in visionary entrepreneurs shaping the future of transformative industries. With a proven track record of identifying and nurturing breakthrough technologies, the firm's diverse portfolio includes companies like Bit.Bio, Volumetric, and Insilico Medicine—demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI-driven drug discovery, 3D bioprinting, and synthetic biology.

Harmonix invites discerning investors to explore this carefully curated opportunity as the final close approaches. Partnering with Harmonix means joining a select group at the forefront of industry-defining advancements, aligning with a fund strategically positioned for exponential growth in a rapidly evolving landscape.

For more information or to discuss investment opportunities, please contact Harmonix.

Contact Information:

Anthony DeFeo

Managing Director

Harmonix Management LLC

[email protected]

www.harmonixfund.com

