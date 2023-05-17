Harmonix Appoints Anthony DeFeo as Managing Director of Marketing and Investor Relations

Drawing on over $1 billion raised throughout his 15-year career, DeFeo will guide Harmonix's fundraising ambitions to advance humanity across health tech, deep tech, and space

NEW YORK, NY, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonix, a leading VC firm focused on investments in science-driven startups, announced today the appointment of Anthony DeFeo as the firm's new Managing Director of Marketing and Investor Relations. With over 15 years of experience and $1 billion in capital raised, DeFeo will guide Harmonix's continued efforts to find investments in startups at the leading edge of science and engineering that are poised to radically improve life for all people.

Before joining Harmonix, DeFeo led investor relations at CKC Capital, a corporate credit focused hedge fund. Previously, he led the marketing efforts at Orchard View Capital and Sio Capital, two healthcare focused hedge funds. He also served as a Marketing Associate at Exis Capital and as an Assistant Vice President Relationship Manager at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"We are elated to welcome Anthony DeFeo to our Harmonix family," said Maximilian Winter, Founder and General Partner at Harmonix. "Anthony's track record speaks volumes about his prowess in investor relations and marketing. His wealth of experience and proven ability to mobilize significant capital, makes him an invaluable asset as we continue our efforts to support startups harnessing scientific breakthroughs, AI, and machine learning. With Anthony on board, we are confident that Harmonix will reach new heights and amplify our impact in healthcare, life sciences, and deep tech infrastructure, including space."

DeFeo's addition to the investor relations team comes shortly after the addition of Katya Kohen who serves as Harmonix's Partnership and Network Lead.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Harmonix team and to contribute to their vision of supporting world-changing startups," DeFeo said. "Having worked with several innovative firms in the past, I've seen firsthand the power of strategic partnerships and marketing, and the commitment and expertise Harmonix has shown towards its target verticals is inspiring. I'm eager to draw on my experience to facilitate the growth of this groundbreaking firm and drive support for startups that are truly making a difference to uplift humanity."

Anthony earned his MBA from Fordham University where he was class President. He earned an undergraduate degree in Italian language from New York University.

ABOUT HARMONIX

Harmonix Fund is a California-based venture capital firm founded by Maximilian Winter and Cofield Mundi, focused on investing in breakthrough technologies at the intersection of life sciences, healthcare, and deep tech. With a strong commitment to ethics, social impact, and scientific advancements, Harmonix Fund supports and empowers entrepreneurs to develop and scale their groundbreaking ideas, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for innovation and growth.

