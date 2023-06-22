Harmonix Launches Fundraising for its Third Fund to Elevate Impactful Innovations in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Deep Tech

The new fund aims to support startups advancing engineering and scientific breakthroughs that Harmonix believes are poised to benefit humanity and create a more harmonious society.

LA QUINTA, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonix Management LLC, a venture capital investment firm focused on investments in science-driven startups ("Harmonix" or the "Firm"), announced today the launch of fundraising for its third fund ("Fund III") to continue its investments in companies focused on groundbreaking developments in healthcare, life sciences, and deep tech.

The launch of fundraising for Fund III marks a significant milestone in the Firm's ability to identify portfolio companies that have collectively yielded ten major breakthroughs across biotech and medtech that stand to affect over one billion patients.

"The inception of our third fund is a clear-eyed declaration of our unyielding commitment to the future," said Maximilian Winter, founder and general partner of Harmonix. "We believe that within healthcare, life sciences, and deep tech lie the transformative solutions that can truly uplift humanity and create a more harmonious society. As we embark on this journey with Fund III, we carry with us the hope and the responsibility of supporting critical breakthroughs that we believe will both reward our investors and make a substantial and enduring impact on the world."

Harmonix's diverse portfolio, which totals over $40 million in assets under management, features a range of cutting-edge companies, including Bit.Bio, a platform programming the software of life; Volumetric, a 3D bioprinting platform for drug research and human organ replacements; and Insilico Medicine, an AI drug discovery and development platform.

The Firm also continues to harness the multidisciplinary expertise of its personnel and advisory board members across healthcare, life sciences, and deep tech to deploy investments that encourage collaboration and impactful breakthroughs.

"We recognize the immense value in weaving together diverse perspectives across disciplines that ultimately create a fabric of insight that is incredibly valuable for our investment thesis," said Cofield Mundi, chief operating officer and partner at Harmonix. "Our vision goes beyond mere financial returns; it's about catalyzing breakthroughs that have the power to reshape the world and improve the human condition. We are building bridges, not just portfolios."

Additionally, Harmonix believes it is well-positioned to recognize advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning that are driving many of the firm's portfolio companies and the abilities of new startups to cut down discovery times.

"We are witnessing an incredible era of acceleration in computationally-enabled technologies where scientific advancements that once took decades to achieve now only take years," said Krish Ramadurai, partner at Harmonix. "Our role is to serve as the catalyst in this race against time and empower startups to deliver transformative technical breakthroughs faster and more efficiently than ever before."

ABOUT HARMONIX

Harmonix is a California-based venture capital firm led by partners Maximilian Winter, Cofield Mundi, and Krish Ramadurai, focused on investing in breakthrough technologies at the intersection of life sciences, healthcare, and deep technology. With a strong commitment to ethics, social impact, and scientific advancements, Harmonix aims to support and empower entrepreneurs to develop and scale their groundbreaking ideas, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for innovation and growth. For more information about Harmonix, its investment approach, and portfolio companies, please visit https://harmonixfund.com/.

