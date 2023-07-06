Harmonix Successfully Closes Second Fund Focused on the Leading Edge of Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Deep Tech

News provided by

Harmonix

06 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

The closing complements 12 existing investments and 30 previous investments from the firm's first fund in 2019.

LA QUINTA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonix Management LLC, a venture capital investment firm focused on investments in science-driven startups, announced today the successful close of Harmonix Fund I LP (the "Fund") with investments deployed across the healthcare, life sciences, deep tech, and space tech verticals.

The Fund's closing comes after Harmonix deployed capital to 12 investments that build on the successes of the firm's first fund (a self-funded entity closed in 2019) that executed 30 investments across many highly successful and innovative companies.

Harmonix launched Fund III in July 2023.

Today, Harmonix's diverse portfolio features a range of cutting-edge companies, including Bit.Bio, a platform programming the software of life; Volumetric, a 3D bioprinting platform for drug research and human organ replacements; and Insilico Medicine, an AI drug discovery and development platform.

The Fund's investments in healthcare and deep tech have empowered what Harmonix believes to be groundbreaking achievements, such as Insilico Medicine's world-first fully AI-designed drug in clinical trials.

"We are immensely proud of the progress we've made with our second fund, and of the incredible companies we've had the privilege of investing in," said Maximilian Winter, founder and general partner of Harmonix. "Our success is a testament to the bold and innovative visionaries leading these startups. This fund has allowed us to expand our impact within healthcare, life sciences, deep tech, and space, and we remain dedicated to supporting advancements in these exciting sectors."

Winter added, "We continue to look towards the future where science-driven innovation can disrupt traditional paradigms and create transformative solutions for the advancement of humanity."

Harmonix's first two funds have supported what the firm considers to be 10 major breakthroughs in less than five years. Additionally, Harmonix believes new technologies have enabled the rapid evolution of the healthcare investment landscape to create a trillion-dollar market potential within these sectors.

Harmonix is committed to being situated at the forefront of the biotech industry, fostering ethical and socially impactful companies, and supporting scientific advancements that accelerate humanity forward. The firm believes its commitment to collaboration, support, long-term vision, and innovation ensures that its portfolio companies are well-equipped to bring about significant change.

For more information about Harmonix, its investment approach, and portfolio companies, please visit https://harmonixfund.com/.

ABOUT HARMONIX

Harmonix is a California-based venture capital firm founded by Maximilian Winter along with partners Cofield Mundi and Krish Ramadurai, focused on investing in breakthrough technologies at the intersection of life sciences, healthcare, and deep tech. With a strong commitment to ethics, social impact, and scientific advancements, Harmonix supports and empowers entrepreneurs to develop and scale their groundbreaking ideas, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for innovation and growth.

SOURCE Harmonix

