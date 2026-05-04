Harmony Bank Names Anne Witherspoon Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Harmony welcomes new hire on leadership team amid continued growth

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Bank announces Anne Witherspoon as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience in banking operations, client experience, treasury services, project and product management, training and development and compliance management.

Anne Witherspoon, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Witherspoon joins Harmony Bank with a strong record of leading organizational change, improving operational performance and building high-performing teams in dynamic environments. Known for her collaborative leadership style and results-driven approach, she is recognized for aligning leaders and processes, building strong teams and creating cultures designed to deliver service excellence for both employees and clients.

In her role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Witherspoon will help advance Harmony Bank's commitment to operational strength, client service and long-term growth.

"Anne brings deep industry expertise and strategic leadership that will strengthen our operations and elevate our client services as we continue to grow," said William E. Lowe, chairman, president and CEO of Harmony Bank. "We are pleased to welcome Anne to the team and look forward to the contributions she will make."

Prior to joining Harmony Bank, Witherspoon served as the Chief Operations Officer and Chief Experience Officer at a boutique wealth management company. She also spent 11 years at a local regional bank where she served in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Client Experience Officer. In that role, she helped drive client-focused strategies and operational improvements designed to enhance service delivery and strengthen the overall customer experience. She held leadership positions at Main Street Bank and JPMorgan Chase, where she developed deep expertise across banking operations and growth-focused initiatives.

Throughout her career, Witherspoon has been guided by a belief that organizations achieve stronger results when values are aligned with mission and when individuals are positioned to lead from their strengths. She is passionate about operational excellence, innovative strategy and creating environments where collaboration and forward-thinking leadership thrive.

Witherspoon holds a business degree from Texas Tech University and an MBA in International Business from Texas A&M International University.

For more information about Harmony Bank, visit www.Harmony.Bank.

About Harmony Bank

Founded in 1901 by Texas farmers, ranchers and businesspeople, Harmony Bank is a locally rooted, community-focused bank serving North Texas. With 12 locations and growing, Harmony Bank provides relationship-based service, local decision-making and tailored financial solutions for individuals, families and businesses across Dallas and surrounding counties. The bank offers business and consumer loans, deposit accounts, treasury management services, and digital banking tools designed to help customers manage finances, pursue opportunities and plan for growth. Headquartered in Dallas, Harmony Bank remains committed to the Texas communities it serves, and the belief that better happens together. Learn more at harmony.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

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SOURCE Harmony Bank