Harmony Biosciences Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. and CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 5,348,837 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Harmony, are expected to be $128.4 million. In addition, Harmony has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 802,325 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Harmony.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HRMY" on August 19, 2020. The offering is expected to close on August 21, 2020, pending customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on August 18, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: (877) 547–6340 or by email at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by email at [email protected] or by phone: 1-800-747-3924.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA and Chicago, IL. The company was established in October 2017 by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Harmony's expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market, the completion and timing of the closing of offering and the anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on Harmony's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the completion of the offering, and the risks inherent in commercial sales, product development and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Harmony undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

