Harmony Biosciences Certified As A Great Place To Work For The Third Year In A Row

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, announced today that the company has been certified by independent analysts as a Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. This certification is based on validated feedback from Harmony's employees in an anonymous survey intended to determine exceptional workplace cultures.

"At Harmony, our team works hard each day to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families who live with rare neurological disorders," said John C. Jacobs, President and CEO. "We are pleased to receive this honor for the third year and grateful that Harmony team members experience the company as a welcoming, caring and collaborative environment that aims to make a positive impact in the patient community."

Harmony's employees completed survey questions regarding the credibility and competence of management, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, sense of camaraderie, ethical business practices and available resources. A summary of these ratings is available at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7011504.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony Biosciences, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Lisa Caperelli

484-539-9736

[email protected]

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences