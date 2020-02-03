Harmony Biosciences Certified As A Great Place To Work In An Independent Survey

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences, LLC ("Harmony"), a private pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatment options for people living with rare diseases, announced today that the company has been certified as a great workplace for the second year in a row by independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Harmony earned this credential based on ratings by its employees in an anonymous survey that provides benchmarks, framework and assessment to recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

"At Harmony, we keep patients at the heart of everything that we do, and everyone has ownership in the success of our company," said John C. Jacobs, President and CEO. "We were deeply honored that, for the second year in a row, Harmony team members who participated in the survey rated the company as a 'great place to work' and cited our culture of one-team attitude, honest and transparent ways of working, and the ability to make a difference for patients and the broader community as contributing to an overall positive workplace experience."

Harmony's employees completed survey questions regarding company management, workplace culture, diversity, team dynamics, ethical business practices, and available resources. A summary of these ratings is available at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7011504.

About Harmony Biosciences, LLC

Harmony Biosciences, LLC is a private pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The company was established in October 2017 with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare and orphan diseases, with an emphasis on central nervous system disorders, starting with patients living with narcolepsy. Harmony is committed to advancing the understanding of narcolepsy and providing information and resources to individuals who live with, and healthcare professionals who treat patients with, this disorder. For more information on Harmony Biosciences, visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Harmony Biosciences, LLC Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

nleone@harmonybiosciences.com

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

Related Links

http://www.harmonybiosciences.com

