Harmony Biosciences Launches Grant Program To Address Inequities In The Delivery Of Healthcare In Patients With Sleep Disorders

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced the launch of a new grant program, Progress at the Heart, to accelerate programs and solutions that address inequity in access to diagnosis, treatment, and care in the rare disease and sleep disorder community.

Many people from underrepresented racial, ethnic, or other minority groups often face an even greater disparity in access to care, particularly given underrepresentation in research and clinical trials. In recognition of World Health Day and National Minority Health Month this April, Progress at the Heart seeks community- and education-based solutions and grant applications are currently being accepted. Up to $125,000 in grants will be awarded by September 2021 in an effort to help achieve greater equality of care within the sleep disorder community.

"Progress at the Heart is a natural extension of our grant programs and supports our mission to address the needs of those living with sleep disorders or rare diseases who experience sleep disruption and problems related to impaired wakefulness," said Cate McCanless, Harmony's Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Policy. "Language barriers, real or perceived discrimination and bias, lack of access to resources and many more factors can contribute to the overall disparities experienced by racial, ethnic and other underrepresented minorities related to sleep health and sleep disorder diagnosis and treatment. We believe that through programs funded by Progress at the Heart grants, we will be able to recognize, realize and replicate effective interventions that address these disparities in the management of patients with sleep disorders, which, in turn, could reduce overall health disparities and improve quality of life for so many people."

Harmony is accepting two rounds of grant applications in 2021 from April 7 – May 31 and from June 1 – August 20 which will be reviewed by a cross-functional team of Harmony employees. Grants will be awarded to applicants by the end of June and September 2021, respectively. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com/grant-programs/progress-at-the-heart and submit grant applications to [email protected].

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony Biosciences, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

