HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 42ND ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

News provided by

Harmony Biosciences

03 Jan, 2024, 08:05 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. Jeffrey M. Dayno, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Harmony, is scheduled to present at the conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.  

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
445-235-8386
[email protected] 

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
[email protected]

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

Also from this source

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 2 SIGNAL DETECTION STUDY EVALUATING PITOLISANT IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH MYOTONIC DYSTROPHY TYPE 1

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 2 SIGNAL DETECTION STUDY EVALUATING PITOLISANT IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH MYOTONIC DYSTROPHY TYPE 1

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY) today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 signal...
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM BEHAVIORAL STUDY IN 22Q11.2 DELETION SYNDROME AT AMERICAN COLLEGE OF NEUROPSYCHOPHARMACOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM BEHAVIORAL STUDY IN 22Q11.2 DELETION SYNDROME AT AMERICAN COLLEGE OF NEUROPSYCHOPHARMACOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.