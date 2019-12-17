Harmony Communities Releases 2019 Solar Energy Savings Data

STOCKTON, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Communities, owner and operator of thirty manufactured home communities in the western United States, released today its 2019 energy savings data from three of its communities that rely on solar power. Over the past twelve months, the communities have generated a total of 385 megawatts (or 385 million watts) of energy.

Harmony Communities began installing solar panels in its California communities in 2012, eight years prior to the enactment of state legislation requiring solar panels on all newly constructed homes. While the provision doesn't apply to manufactured homes, Harmony Communities' founder and president Matthew Davies sees the benefit of installing panels for his residents.

"Rising energy costs are hitting struggling families the hardest," says Davies. "Some families are shelling out upwards of 5, 10, and even 20 percent of their household income to pay their electric bills."

Davies is an advocate for affordable housing in his home state. Many of the residents who own a manufactured or tiny home in one of his communities would not be able to afford a traditional home in the current California housing market.

The company's solar-powered communities reported the following energy savings in 2019: Santa Nella – Gustine in Santa Nella generated 300 megawatts, Shady Acres Manufactured Housing Community in Lodi generated 60 megawatts, and Capell Valley Estates in Napa generated 25 megawatts of solar energy.

Harmony Communities began installing solar panels in a fourth community this month. Tiki Lagoon, an RV park in Stockton, CA with 250 RV spaces for both permanent and temporary residents, expects to generate 545 megawatts of solar energy, which will equate to energy savings of $100,000 per year as a result of the improvements.

"It's an investment," says Davies, "but it's one with a tangible return. The energy cost savings have already been significant and reducing our carbon footprint is critical."

For example, in Santa Nella Mobile Home Park, the installation of solar panels cut electric bill costs by 87%; cost savings are estimated to reach $3 million over the next 25 years.

In addition to saving dollars, solar panels benefit the environment. The following table shows the environmental offsets from installing solar panels in a community such as Santa Nella Mobile Home Park:

Environmental Offsets SO 2 Sulfur Dioxide (visible pollution/haze) 382 lbs/yr NO X Nitrogen Oxides (smog and acid rain) 1,008 lbs/yr PM 10 Particulates (lung ailments) 35 lbs/yr CO 2 Carbon Dioxide (global warming) 638,711 lbs/yr VOC S Volatile Organic Compounds (smog & toxic gases) 46 lbs/yr H 2 O Cooling Water Conserved 328,075 gal/yr Trees Trees Planted Annually 1,166 trees/yr

"If we can help the environment while saving money for our residents, that's a win-win," Davies says.

About Harmony Communities:

Based in Stockton, California, Harmony Communities owns and operates thirty premier manufactured home communities in California and Oregon, and sees tiny homes as both an affordable and functional solution to California's housing crisis. As well as offering affordable housing solutions, the company works with local governments, nonprofits, and other organizations to help residents qualify for special loans and other assistance that can enable homeownership.

