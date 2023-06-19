Harmony Health Group Adds Three Former Delphi Facilities to Their Growing Portfolio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Health Group (HHG), in partnership with Thrive Healthcare and Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC, is proud to announce its expansion with three Serenity at Summit facilities, replacing outgoing operator Delphi. This strategic move reinforces HHG's commitment to providing evidence-based behavioral health services and addressing the urgent need for quality mental health care across the United States. The newly acquired facilities in New Jersey and Massachusetts will integrate seamlessly into HHG's established network of inpatient and outpatient centers across the Eastern U.S.

This expansion follows Thrive Healthcare's acquisition of HHG at the end of 2022 and marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory, bringing the total footprint of the company to 13 centers in 5 states.

The acquisition of these three facilities by Harmony Health Group was motivated by the alarming trends caused by the pandemic and the state of the economy. The rates of mental health conditions and substance use disorders have significantly increased, creating an urgent need for accessible, evidence-based treatment options. 

However, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports a shortage of mental health professionals and a lack of access to therapy, even in communities with health insurance coverage. This shortage has been particularly severe in states like New Jersey, where two of the newly acquired facilities are located, as noted by the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies. Recognizing these challenges, Harmony Health Group is committed to addressing the impending mental health crisis by expanding its network and offering a wider range of services focused specifically on mental health conditions and their treatment.

Dr. Deja Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Health Group, emphasizes that this expansion is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to healing and addressing the behavioral health needs of communities across the United States. "We are thrilled to expand our network at a time when the mental health industry is collectively working towards fulfilling the behavioral health needs of communities nationwide. This growth allows us to lead and transform our industry by providing evidence-based services and programs of the highest quality previously lacking in these regions.

Our focus will be on addressing mental health conditions and their treatment, precisely what individuals in states like New Jersey, Massachusetts, and beyond the need to tackle the impending mental health crisis. Our goal is to serve our communities and equip individuals with the tools they need to restore hope and harmony in their lives."

Thrive Healthcare and Harmony Health Group remain dedicated to improving access to mental health care and will continue its mission to address the national mental health crisis through strategic acquisitions and evidence-based practices.

About Harmony Health Group

Harmony Health Group (HHG) comprises a network of 13 treatment centers throughout Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. HHG's treatment centers are focused on behavioral healthcare programming with a focus on mental health treatment, substance abuse recovery, and dual-diagnosis care. Harmony Health Group's programs are recognized for their compassionate, patient-centered philosophy and commitment to evidence-based treatments.

About Thrive Healthcare

Thrive Healthcare is an investment firm focused on driving better outcomes in behavioral health. We offer capital and strategic support to our operating and real estate partners. Our team brings a wealth of experience in healthcare, M&A, and finance to help grow businesses and drive investor returns. Our expertise extends across psychiatric hospitals, substance use disorder, mental health, autism and specialty behavioral health.

