Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies Launches College Scholarship

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies announced a brand new college scholarship contest. This year, Harmony judges will review submissions before the April 15 deadline. After choosing the best digital marketing white paper, Harmony will award $1000 to be used towards the attendance of a higher education institution. Participants will find it helpful to acquaint themselves with our website and its popular categories.

The scholarship is open to all college and university students in the United States. Harmony will award $1000 to the winner. Harmony encourages all students to apply. Those majoring in business, marketing, communications may feel at a distinct advantage.

With its new digital marketing scholarship, Harmony hopes to turn passion into action.

"Harmony is committed to investing in young people," said Sean Clough, founder of Harmony. "We hope that our new scholarship will encourage students to engage with businesses and inspire change."

To apply, students must craft an original white paper on improving organic traffic. Topics that fall under digital marketing will apply. After your whitepaper, students should submit their full application here .

Applications are due by April 15, 2021. The winner will be announced May 1, 2021.

Contact:

Garrett Clough

7142354679

[email protected]

SOURCE Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies