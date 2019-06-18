Harmony Public Schools To Substantially Boost Teacher Salaries By $3,500 To $8,000

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Public Schools teachers across its 57 campuses in Texas will receive a significant salary increase of between 7% and 17.5% starting next school year, officials with the public charter system announced today.

"We are very happy to continue to reward our staff for their dedication to excellence," said Fatih Ay, CEO of Harmony Public Schools. "Every year our 35,000 plus students consistently exceed state education standards. Our teacher's hard work is recognized annually by major publications, such as US News Best High Schools, and noted children's advocacy groups."

In addition to a base salary increase of between $3,500 & $5,000, teachers will be awarded a stipend of $1,000 if they have between 5 and 9 years classroom experience. Those with more than 10 years' experience will receive $2,000. Instructors in the system's core STEM curricula will receive an additional $3,000 stipend.

"We see this as an investment not only in our teachers, but in our students as well," Ay said.

The new salary schedule follows Governor Greg Abbott's signing of the $11.5 Billion school finance reform package. Harmony chose to target additional funding into pay & benefits for teachers and staff

Harmony Public Schools are 57 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 57 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and 'Like' us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

