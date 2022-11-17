Harmony Recovery Group Announces Acquisition by Thrive Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Recovery Group today announced the company has been acquired by Thrive Healthcare, a financial and strategic group focused on all aspects of behavioral health service delivery. Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Deja Gilbert, PhD, LMHC, LPC, Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Recovery Group, stated, "The acquisition of Harmony Recovery Group by Thrive Healthcare marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our team. We look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and are confident Harmony will realize its full potential, servicing all lines of behavioral healthcare needs, under the stewardship of Thrive Healthcare's esteemed board of directors led by Mr. Steve Fishman."

"The board of directors and all of us here at Thrive Healthcare are proud to launch Harmony Recovery Group as the platform for Thrive Healthcare. Harmony's dedication to excellence in patient care and its program diversity will make them an outstanding asset to the healthcare services sector. I am delighted to be working with Dr. Gilbert and her team throughout the transition and together seeing Harmony Recovery Group flourish as we move forward," said Steve Fishman, Chairman of the Board of Thrive Healthcare.

ABOUT HARMONY RECOVERY GROUP

Harmony Recovery Group, LLC operates behavioral health treatment facilities, the first of which opened in 2015. Today, Harmony Recovery Group has 10 treatment center locations throughout Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Harmony's treatment centers are focused on behavioral healthcare programming for mental health and substance abuse as well as dual diagnosis care. Harmony Recovery Group programs are well-known for their compassionate, patient centered philosophy and modern evidence-based treatment modalities.

"Our mission is to provide individualized, evidence-based treatment in a comfortable, compassionate and caring environment where clients can feel safe and are encouraged to live a life of wellness."

For more information or if someone you know is suffering from mental health or substance use disorder, please call (866) 461-4474 or visit https://www.harmonyrecoverygroup.com/.

ABOUT THRIVE HEALTHCARE

Thrive Healthcare is an investment firm focused on driving better outcomes in behavioral health. We offer capital and strategic support to our operating and real estate partners. Our team brings deep expertise in healthcare, M&A, and finance to help grow businesses and drive investor returns. Our expertise extends across psychiatric hospitals, substance use disorder, mental health, autism and specialty behavioral health.

Media Contact:

Samantha Osterlof

866-461-4474

[email protected]

SOURCE Harmony Recovery Group