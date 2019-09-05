Harmony Relocation Network and Expatland Global Network Form Worldwide Agreement

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Relocation Network, a global cooperative network of locally owned relocation companies and Expatland Global Network have today formed a worldwide agreement.

Harmony Relocation Network members that hold FIDI's FAIM certification have the opportunity to co-lead Expatland's E-Teams to develop their businesses and help global expats heading to Expatland.

FIDI is the global alliance of professional international moving and relocation companies. The FAIM certification plays a key role in maintaining standards within the international moving and relocation industry.

Harmony Relocation Network was founded in 1992 and consists of over 140 members in 60 countries, serving 180 countries across six continents, providing the same high level of high quality services, local expertise and personal commitment.

The Expatland Global Network is made up of E-Teams. Operating at city level, they have essential local knowledge and insight. They cut through complexity and drill down to the issues that are relevant to specific locations.

John Marcarian, founder of the Expatland Global Network, says, "We are very pleased that Harmony Relocation Network members will co-lead our E-Teams. We take comfort in knowing that these companies are highly qualified and globally recognised. We are very pleased to work with Harmony Relocation Network to ensure our members are moved by the best."

Paul Bernardt, Managing Director, Harmony Relocation Network, comments: "The Expatland Global Network is a true innovation developed by John Marcarian. We believe that the Expatland Global Network offers an excellent integrated platform to assist global expats on the move. We are very pleased that our members now have the opportunity to lead Expatland's E-Teams across this dynamic and growing network."

'Expatland' origins

Expatland began as a book, written in 2015 by John Marcarian, as a result of John's personal expat journey. Its focus was to help expats plan their move overseas.

E-Teams around the globe

The Expatland book was just the start. To solve the problem of lack of support for would-be expats, John launched the Expatland Global Network in 2018.

The Network is expanding rapidly. There are now E-Teams in more than 20 cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Prague, Budapest, Hong Kong, London and Singapore. With best-in-practice members recognising the importance of this service, many more will follow.

Businesses interested in joining an E-Team in their city can get in touch with Expatland: http://www.expatland.com/contact/.

