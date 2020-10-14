Harmony Senior Services appoints Gloria M. Holland as Chief Financial Officer

Holland is an experienced leader and executive in the senior living industry, spending over 16 years with Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) in Dallas, Texas, one of the nation's largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. As the Vice President of Finance at CSU, she was responsible for all aspects of the corporate finance department including financial planning, analysis and reporting, cash flow management, debt and lease transactions, treasury management, budgeting and insurance/risk management programs. In addition, Holland was a key member of the executive management team and involved in all aspects of the M&A program growing the portfolio from 41 senior housing communities to 129 communities during her tenure.

"I am very excited to join Harmony Senior Services. It was quickly obvious that Harmony's philosophy and business strategy of providing value and service coupled with discipline in cost and leverage is highly aligned with my perspective and approach of the senior living industry," Holland said. "I especially identify with their culture of 'Family Serving Families' and look forward to serving the residents, staff and stakeholders of Harmony."

"We are excited to welcome Gloria to Harmony Senior Services. Gloria has a proven track record of creating efficiencies and improving cash flow that will benefit Harmony including senior housing, banking, technology and restaurant industries that will serve us well," said Terry Howard, CEO.

Holland is originally from Sikeston, Missouri, and has a BBA in Finance and Management from The University of Mississippi in Oxford, MS.

About Harmony Senior Services

HarmonySeniorServices.com is an affiliate of Smith/Packett Med-Com, LLC, headquartered in southwest Virginia. It is one of the largest senior housing and healthcare development companies in the country, specializing in the design, development, financing, marketing, strategic planning, and operation of healthcare facilities. Harmony Senior Services and Smith/Packett are family owned and operated organizations, which drives the values and goals of all Harmony communities.

