Harmony Senior Services attracts top talent appointing Margaret Cabell as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Senior Services is proud to announce and welcome Margaret Cabell as the company's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer effective January 2020.

Cabell is a 15-year veteran in the senior living industry. She started her professional career as a Programs Director with American Retirement Corporation and enjoyed several years as an Executive Director. She was promoted through Brookdale to a Regional Director of Operations, Regional Director of Sales, Divisional Director of Sales and most recently to the Divisional VP of Sales and Marketing.

"I was immediately impressed by the passion and fierceness that Harmony shows for doing the right thing for their customers," Cabell said. "To have the empowerment to do the right thing, and do it quickly, to best serve our associates and residents creates a great culture. I knew I wanted to be a part of a company that could be agile to the demands of the market and customer requests and Harmony provides me the ability to have that direct impact to better serve seniors."

She has successfully led the sales and marketing efforts for over 240 communities of all product types and styles in multiple markets through the southeast and Texas.

"Margaret brings a thoughtful, deliberate and systematic approach to her craft," Terry Howard, Chief Executive Officer for Harmony Senior Services, said. "As Harmony continues their growth march to 50+ communities throughout the mid-Atlantic and southeastern US, Margaret will be instrumental in attracting top talent and exceeding our revenue targets."

Cabell is originally from Richmond, Virginia, and has an undergraduate degree from The College of William and Mary and a graduate degree from George Washington University. She also serves on the board of the Cabell Foundation, a nonprofit in Richmond, Virginia.

About Harmony Senior Services

Harmony is an affiliate of Smith/Packett Med-Com, LLC, headquartered in southwest Virginia. It is one of the largest senior housing and healthcare development companies in the country, specializing in the design, development, financing, marketing, strategic planning, and operation of healthcare facilities. Harmony Senior Services and Smith/Packett are family owned and operated organizations, which drives the values and goals of all Harmony communities.

