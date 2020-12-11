Harmony Senior Services update regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Howard, CEO, states:

"Indications are that the vaccine may be coming available to our communities and associates quickly and it's our responsibility to be sure that our families, residents and associates are appropriately informed about the vaccine. Our goal is to help quickly and effectively educate our Harmony family on the benefits of this vaccine as we are an essential healthcare provider for senior adults and employ over 2,100 essential healthcare workers."

Harmony Senior Services' COVID-19 Task Force has been committed to sharing information about the COVID-19 vaccine. An educational video was released Friday, December 4 to all Harmony residents, families and associates with information about the vaccine itself, recommendations from the CDC, outside medical counsel, and Harmony's Vice President of Clinical Services. With over 2,000 views in the first 3 days, the video and its content has proven to be an important priority to Harmony's residents, families, and associates.

Howard leads the daily COVID-19 Task Force meeting at Harmony Senior Services and challenges the leadership to be innovative in how Harmony prepares for this important vaccination.

"Vaccination quantities may be limited after the initial roll out, that's why it's important to me that we do everything we can to educate and encourage our residents and associates to take the vaccine," states Howard.

To encourage associate participation, Harmony Senior Services has created an associate policy that is designed to encourage, participation in the vaccine. Howard states, "It is important to us that associates understand how vital they are in keeping our residents and their families safe. Our policy is written to be sure every associate at Harmony understands the importance of getting the vaccination, and that's why, as CEO, I plan to take the vaccination as part of a video message to my team to instill confidence and lead by example."

Harmony operates 29 Senior Living communities in 7 states with 15 in future development. More information about Harmony can be found on their website Harmonyseniorservices.com.

