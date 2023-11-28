Harmony United Psychiatric Care Adds Four New Locations to Florida Network of Outpatient Mental Health Clinics

The first two of the four new locations are set to open in Lakeland and Bradenton in early December

FLORIDA CITY, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony United Psychiatric Care (HUPC)— one of Florida's most reliable and compassionate mental health clinics— today announced the expansion of its network with the opening of four new locations. The new clinics will be located in Lakeland, Bradenton, Kissimmee and Orlando, and increase the HUPC network from nine to 13 locations throughout the state.

Opening in early December, the new Lakeland Clinic is located at 500 So. Florida Avenue, Suite 330, near Lake Morton, and is easily accessible off Sikes Boulevard. The new Bradenton Clinic is located at 513 Manatee Avenue East. The new clinics in Kissimmee and Orlando are currently scheduled to open in early January.

HUPC offers care for adults, adolescents and children as young as five years old, and is focused on providing the best possible treatment through individualized care that is characterized by compassion and respect. HUPC clinics are some of the only clinics available that typically offer same-day or next-day appointments for patients as well as a 24-7 on-call service for urgent client needs.

"Our vision is to ensure that all members of our community can live as emotionally healthy people in a healthy society," said Dr. Adil A. Mohammed, M.D., the founder and CEO of HUPC. "That starts with providing accessible care that identifies and treats each patient's specific needs. And most importantly, this care is provided with compassion, respect, and understanding so that patients know they can count on us, and also so that they want to come back."

To meet community needs, the new clinics will operate seven days per week from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., enabling convenient community access to psychiatric evaluation, medication management, psychotherapy and counseling, neurological testing and telepsychiatry (online appointments).

More than 6.38 million adults and children in Florida live in communities lacking access to mental health professionals. Every new location brings additional mental healthcare access to Florida communities.

"With each new clinic that we open we are making good on our promise to make mental healthcare as accessible as possible to Floridians," said Mohammed. "We will continue to expand until every Floridian has access to the mental healthcare they need to live healthy lives."

About Harmony United Psychiatric Care

Harmony United Psychiatric Care provides comprehensive outpatient mental health and psychiatry services in Florida through in-person visits and virtually through our secure online telehealth platform. For more information, visit hupcfl.com.

