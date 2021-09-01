Harmony United Psychiatric Care Out-Patient Mental Health Clinics Now Available at 9 Locations & Throughout Florida via Telepsychiatry

FLORIDA CITY, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony United Psychiatric Care ("HUPC") is one of Florida's most reliable and compassionate mental health clinics, serving clients throughout the state of Florida with nine office locations and via online telepsychiatry appointments. At HUPC, each client is treated with compassion and respect.

Psychiatrists In Florida, Mental Health Therapy - depression, Anxiety and more

HUPC has a team of mental health professionals that includes psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioners, certified physician assistants, and licensed therapists. They are experienced in treating individuals with mental health conditions and provide evidence-based individualized treatment.

Services offered:

Psychiatric Evaluations

Medication Management

Psychotherapy & Counseling

Neuropsychological Testing

Highlights:

Treatment for adults, adolescents, and children, ages 5 and above

In-clinic and Online Telepsychiatry / Telehealth Care

Appointments are typically available within 7 days

Most insurance plans accepted (please see our 'Accepted Insurance' page for a complete list of accepted insurance plans at our website hupcfl.com, Accepted Insurances.)

Dedicated customer service representatives are available from Monday to Sunday

On-call mental health professionals are available 24*7 to help clients in urgent situations

After-hours answering service (for evenings/weekends/holidays) to respond and connect clients in urgent needs to our on-call mental health professionals.

"I believe we can live as emotionally healthy people in a healthy society. We believe in each person's potential for personal growth," says Adil A. Mohammed, M.D., Medical Director & CEO, Harmony United Psychiatric Care.

Feedback/reviews -

"He's very easy to talk to, and I felt as if I was actually being listened to. He also helped me to understand my emotions better and how to cope better."

"I feel so comfortable with her, and she makes it feel like I'm talking to a friend!"

Get started today by visiting http://www.hupcfl.com or contact us at (352) 431-3940 and [email protected] or https://www.facebook.com/hupcfl/

Office Hours

Mon-Fri: 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.,

Sat-Sun: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

SOURCE Harmony United Psychiatric Care