Investment to Drive Innovation in Product Data Insights and Enhance Value for Retail and CPG Customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonya, the AI-powered platform for product data enrichment, insights, and attribution serving CPG brands and retailers, today announced a strategic investment from dunnhumby ventures and its existing investors, Bright Pixel Capital and Team8. This investment reflects a shared commitment to advancing AI-driven solutions and enhancing value for the retail and consumer packaged goods ecosystem. This influx of capital will accelerate Harmonya's 2025 product roadmap, enabling new use cases and faster time-to-value for both brands and retailers.

"Key retail decision makers need to view products and their attributes from the consumer's perspective." Post this Harmonya Receives Investment from dunnhumby ventures to Accelerate its AI Platform For CPGs And Retailers

The investment and broader collaboration aim to accelerate Harmonya's growth and innovation while enhancing dunnhumby's suite of advanced data and AI propositions. Harmonya and dunnhumby plan to leverage their combined expertise to address critical market challenges, deliver actionable insights, and create opportunities for their customers to drive sustainable growth.

"We are honored to partner with dunnhumby. Their strategic investment represents a powerful vote of confidence in our vision and technology," said Cem Kent, Co-Founder and CEO of Harmonya. "Together, we will help the world's largest CPG and retail companies solve their toughest data challenges and achieve new levels of success."

"To thrive in today's dynamic market, key retail decision makers need to view products and their attributes from the consumer's perspective. We are thrilled to support Harmonya's brilliant team and AI-powered approach to making product information meaningful by solving this critical product attribute inconsistency problem," said Leo Nagdas, Head of dunnhumby ventures. "We look forward to collaborating on our mission to transform often inconsistent, disparate, and complex product data sets into meaningful and actionable strategic assets that deliver rapid efficiencies and value across organizations."

About Harmonya

Harmonya is redefining how CPG brands and retailers approach product data. Our AI-powered solutions for product data enrichment, insights, and attribution transform static product information into actionable intelligence, helping businesses navigate today's data-driven economy with speed and confidence.

By combining cutting-edge AI technology with a deep understanding of CPG and retail, Harmonya enables Fortune 500 companies, including six of the top 10 global CPG brands, discover trends, improve decision-making, and achieve measurable growth.

With over 20 million products, hundreds of categories, and more than $500 billion in tracked annual sales, Harmonya offers the industry's most comprehensive enriched data coverage. Our team of experts spans offices in New York and Tel Aviv, dedicated to driving innovation for iconic brands like Coca-Cola, Unilever, PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Mars Petcare. Learn more at www.harmonya.com.

About dunnhumby ventures:

dunnhumby ventures is dunnhumby's strategic venture capital and ecosystem-led innovation arm with a mandate to partner and invest in early-stage retail technology start-ups that embrace data and artificial intelligence for innovation along the customer's path to purchase. Backed by dunnhumby -the global customer data science leader- dunnhumby ventures seeks to foster industry collaboration via the Retail Innovation Network, its exclusive ecosystem of senior retail innovation leaders, and seeks to align with founders at an early stage to supercharge their ability to take innovation to market by tapping into dunnhumby's retail industry expertise, data science assets, and global retailer and supplier partner network. Its focus areas include artificial intelligence (AI), data capture and enrichment, retail media, loyalty and customer engagement, category management, supply chain, and commerce.

SOURCE Harmonya