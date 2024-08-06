Harmonya Selected for Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program to Accelerate AI Adoption in Retail and Consumer Goods

Relationship Aims to Drive AI Innovation and Operational Efficiency in Retail and Consumer Goods

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonya, the AI-powered product data enrichment, insights, and attribution management platform for CPG retailers and brands, today announced its selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. The selection to join the program is set to accelerate Harmonya's growth and innovation through access to Microsoft's vast resources and expansive customer networks. Harmonya will help Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service customers accelerate their adoption of AI by addressing specific CPG and Retail use cases and solving critical sector challenges.

"We are thrilled to join the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program," said Cem Kent, CEO and Co-Founder of Harmonya. "This represents a significant milestone for Harmonya. With the support of Microsoft, we are poised to enhance our AI-driven platform and deliver even greater value to our customers. By using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service our customers can seamlessly adopt AI-centric CPG and Retail solutions that drive their business forward."

The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is designed to support high-potential startups by accelerating technological developments and market adoption. By joining this program, Harmonya will enhance its AI-driven platforms, enabling seamless integration of diverse data sources to deliver actionable business insights through Microsoft's platforms.

By using Azure OpenAI Service, Harmonya aims to further enhance its capabilities, delivering robust, scalable, and secure solutions that drive ongoing operational efficiency and strategic decision-making. "Our relationship with Microsoft will enable us to push the boundaries of what's possible in generative AI," said Dima Machlin, CTO and Co-Founder of Harmonya. "Thanks to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, we have the support we need to fully utilize Microsoft Azure AI Studio. This increases trust with our customers by keeping their data in Azure and allows us to scale our AI models that offer accuracy and speed while transforming their data into valuable insights that power business growth."

"Harmonya's approach to AI-powered insights and attribution aligns with our vision for the future of AI in enterprise solutions," said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups. "We look forward to supporting their mission to transform how CPG and Retail enterprises unlock growth through differentiated utilization of industry data combined with AI."

In addition to providing consumer-centric product attributes, Harmonya's attribution platform employs advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to continuously streamline and automate the data harmonization and analysis processes. This significantly reduces the time and effort required to manage data from multiple internal and external sources and eliminates errors associated with legacy manual processes. The ability to collaborate with customers in their native cloud platform will streamline the process for mutual customers of Harmonya and Microsoft to maximize the value from their product data investments.

About Harmonya

Harmonya is pioneering AI-powered product data enrichment, insights, and attribution management, changing the way businesses understand their products and customers. With a focus on transforming static product data into dynamic assets, Harmonya proudly serves Fortune 500 CPGs and retailers, including 5 of the Top 10 global CPG companies. Harmonya boasts an expansive database encompassing over 20 million products across more than 100,000 brands from hundreds of categories, representing over $500 billion in annual sales. Based in New York and with an office in Tel Aviv, Harmonya is committed to unlocking deeper product insights, thereby empowering businesses to forge new paths forward. Learn more about our transformative approach at www.harmonya.com .

For more details on this announcement and to learn more about the Microsoft Pegasus Program, visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/startups/pegasus.

