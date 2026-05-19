HarmonyCares Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Demonstrating Commitment to Protecting Patient Data

HITRUST r2 Certification validates that HarmonyCares is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.

TROY, Mich., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HarmonyCares, a leading value-based provider of in-home primary care for people with complex healthcare needs, today announced that its core healthcare applications and supporting cloud infrastructure have earned r2 certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that HarmonyCares has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

"HarmonyCares has been trusted for more than 30 years to deliver care in our patients' homes. Protecting our patients' data is foundational to the care we provide," said Jonathan D'Souza, Chief Technology Officer of HarmonyCares. "Achieving HITRUST r2 certification reflects our continued investment in secure technology infrastructure, rigorous data protection practices, and ongoing monitoring to ensure we safeguard the sensitive information entrusted to us by our patients, partners, and care teams."

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

"Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates HarmonyCares' commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

About HarmonyCares

HarmonyCares is a leading national value-based provider of in-home primary care services for people with complex healthcare needs. Headquartered out of Troy, Michigan and Nashville, Tennessee, HarmonyCares operates home-based primary care practices in 12+ states and more than 40 markets. HarmonyCares employs more than 250+ primary care providers to deliver patient-centered care under an integrated, team-based, physician-driven model. Visit https://harmonycares.com/ to learn more.

SOURCE HarmonyCares