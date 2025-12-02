Harness Announces New Integrations with AWS to Connect AI Software Development with Intelligent Delivery

Collaboration integrates Harness with Kiro to accelerate how AI-built software reaches production reliably and securely

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the AI DevOps Platform™ company, today announced new integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that connect AI software development with intelligent delivery. As enterprises embrace AI-assisted code generation tools that accelerate how software is written, they face an urgent challenge in delivering that code safely and efficiently into production.

There's more code output than ever before, yet testing, security, and deployment processes still rely heavily on manual work. Harness is solving this by bringing together the trusted and secure AI developer solutions from AWS and Harness's delivery intelligence to create a continuous path from code creation to deployment. These efforts redefine what it means to build and release software in the AI era — turning the once-separate steps of coding, testing, and deployment into a continuous feedback loop that learns and improves over time.

Integrations Built for the AI Era of Software Delivery

Harness is announcing three initiatives that make AI software development and delivery work as one system:

Integration of Harness's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server with Kiro , allowing developers to manage and troubleshoot CI/CD pipelines, understand security issues, list and run chaos engineering experiments, and analyze cloud cost directly from their AWS environments by using natural language queries.

, allowing developers to manage and troubleshoot CI/CD pipelines, understand security issues, list and run chaos engineering experiments, and analyze cloud cost directly from their AWS environments by using natural language queries. Harness SaaS on AWS , giving enterprises the ability to run Harness on AWS with unified governance, security, and performance. Customers can also streamline procurement of Harness through AWS Marketplace.

, giving enterprises the ability to run Harness on AWS with unified governance, security, and performance. Customers can also streamline procurement of Harness through AWS Marketplace. Ongoing collaboration on AI software delivery and the Harness Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, embedding developer checks, security, and workflow automation earlier in the lifecycle to make delivery more intelligent and adaptive.

"The core mission of Harness is to simplify software delivery so teams can move faster with confidence," said Bala Venkatrao, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform at Harness. "Our ongoing collaboration with AWS takes that vision even further. By collaborating with one of the most trusted ecosystems in software development, we're delivering a unified experience that connects AI-powered software development with intelligent delivery, enabling customers to deploy software innovation into production faster, safer, and more efficiently than ever before."

Kiro Integration Brings Harness Intelligence Directly Into the Developer Workflow

With the integration of Kiro through the Harness MCP Server, engineering teams can move seamlessly from writing code to resolving delivery issues without switching between disparate tools. Developers can identify the cause of a failed build, evaluate recommended fixes, or trigger automated resolution – all directly in their IDE or CLI. Harness provides the delivery intelligence, pipeline context, and governance behind those capabilities — ensuring that AI-generated code isn't just fast to produce, but also fast and safe to deploy.

Harness Deployed on AWS: Enterprise-Ready AI Software Delivery

Harness is now fully deployable on AWS, reinforcing Harness's role as a trusted and compliant AWS Partner. Enterprises can operate the platform entirely within their AWS environment while maintaining governance, performance, and visibility across teams. This milestone reflects Harness's deep technical alignment with AWS across compute, storage, and observability. For customers already building and operating on AWS, this creates a unified path from AI-assisted development to enterprise-scale delivery.

Advancing the Next Phase of Software Innovation

Harness's mission is to shape the future of AI software delivery. Its ongoing collaboration with AWS includes initiatives like a rules-and-learning system that enable pipelines to detect and prevent recurring errors automatically, as well as shift-left initiatives that embed developer checks and workflows directly into the code generation process. These projects expand Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph with AWS data, giving enterprises richer context and a continuously improving foundation for software reliability, security, and governance.

Harness is collaborating with AWS to bring together creation, verification, and deployment into one continuous, intelligent flow.

Harness and its AWS and Kiro integrations will be on display at AWS re:Invent 2025 from December 1-4, 2025. Visit the Harness booth for a live look and tune in to the Harness and AWS webinar on December 16, 2025 at 1:00pm EST for more.

SOURCE Harness