Harness Announces {Unscripted} 2020 to Help Teams Simplify Software Delivery at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the platform for software delivery, today announced {Unscripted} 2020 , a virtual conference for software engineers, DevOps practitioners and technology leaders to learn and share stories of simplified software delivery at scale. The conference will run on October 21-22 and is free to attend – register here . {Unscripted} will invite more than 30 founders, technical leaders, practitioners, journalists and developer advocates across industries to share practical advice and industry knowledge on how to simplify software delivery at scale with open source and commercial solutions.

The agenda will feature standalone talks and panels in two tandem tracks, Simplify and Scale, which are tailored to beginners and experts, respectively. Engineers and tech leaders will hear insights directly from their peers on best practices in DevOps, digital transformation, CI/CD, cloud cost optimization and more across every phase of software development – from crafting a feature idea to effective delivery, reliability and monitoring.

"During the unprecedented shift to remote business brought on by COVID-19, companies of all sizes in every industry are facing the same challenge: how to deliver software innovation at scale quickly, reliably and securely for their customers," said Jyoti Bansal, Harness CEO and co-founder. "Our user ecosystem has a wealth of knowledge about software delivery solutions, resources and best practices that make that possible. As our first user conference, we had the unique opportunity to design {Unscripted} as a virtual event from the ground up and allow engineers everywhere to tap into that knowledge."

Speakers include:

Jyoti Bansal , CEO and co-founder, Harness (keynote speaker)

, CEO and co-founder, Harness (keynote speaker) Pushkala Pattabhiraman , Architect, OpenGov

, Architect, OpenGov Etienne Schmieder , Director of DevOps Transformation, National Bank of Canada

, Director of DevOps Transformation, National Bank of Neetu Jain , Lead Digital Product Manager, USAA

, Lead Digital Product Manager, USAA Bob Chen , Director of DevOps, ADP

Director of DevOps, ADP Rajsi Rana, Senior Product Manager, Oracle

Senior Product Manager, Oracle Jason Jones , Remote Instruction Manager, The Last Mile

, Remote Instruction Manager, The Last Mile Milecia McGregor, Senior Engineer, Conducto

Sponsors

Harness will be joined at {Unscripted} 2020 by its sponsors including: Ahead, Blameless, AppDynamics, Benchmark, CD Foundation, DevOps.com, DevOps Institute, Coralogix, Orasi, Trace3, Women Who Code and more.

Inclusivity Promise

Harness designed {Unscripted} 2020 to be accessible and inclusive. The event will serve as a platform for diverse voices in the software delivery community, with a speaker lineup that features an array of backgrounds, experience levels and perspectives. A standalone session on Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging in Tech will take place on October 22.

To see the full {Unscripted} agenda, visit: https://www.unscriptedconf.io/#Agenda .

Resources

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the only cloud-native, end-to-end platform for complete software delivery, designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io.

