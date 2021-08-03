Harness' Cloud Cost Management Features Save Customers 75%

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the leading platform for software delivery, today announced that its Cloud Cost Management (CCM) product module will use intelligence and automation to reduce cloud costs, while providing individuals at all levels with insight into how those costs break down. Harness' new features will help customers actually achieve the promise of the cloud - only paying for what they use.

In a time where cloud costs are ever increasing, Harness is helping to decrease them automatically. Customers can manage cloud compute resources and automatically eliminate idle costs, additionally allowing users to slice and dice cloud cost information in ways that matter to them, understand how the cloud is impacting their business and more effectively inform business decisions.

"With cloud computing, what you mostly pay for is not what you use, but what you've allocated that sits idle. It can be very tricky to cut that waste down and optimize it," said Dheemanth Ramesh, CTO, Discover Dollar. "Harness' Cloud Cost Management brought a huge benefit to our cash flow. We've easily saved 60-70% of our bill."

The Harness platform updates include four core components geared at optimizing cloud costs:

- Allows organizations to automatically reduce cloud compute waste associated with software delivery by up to 75%; Cloud Cost Business Intelligence (new feature) - Unlocks the value in cloud cost data and provides deep insights to inform business decisions;

- Surfaces Kubernetes optimizations at the node level to help customers realize bigger savings, faster - up to 40%; Cost Perspectives that include recommendations, anomalies, and waste (improvement) - Provides personalized cloud cost information on a single screen - all the info customers want, none that they don't.

Harness' intelligent cloud cost management automatically eliminates idle costs to allow customers to only pay for what they use, and provides tailored recommendations for where to optimize the infrastructure based on idle or unallocated resources, thus reducing waste and toil required to implement cost savings. Secondly, customers can get more value out of their cloud, with less effort and only paying for what they use. By aligning cost centers to budgets, customers are provided an accurate forecasting model that helps budget owners understand how they're trending, and when they need to take action. Finally, it creates a collaborative cost management culture across finance, engineering and FinOps while also using business intelligence to break down silos and simplify for any stakeholder.

"Our own engineering team uses these new capabilities and they were able to reduce AWS non-production spend by 25% and Azure non-production spend by 50% — saving more than $125,000 annually," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Harness. "Most companies realize their cloud costs are astronomical, but how they turn it around is the hard part. Our new features provide transparency, optimization and governance and can unlock cost savings and more information to inform business decisions than ever before."

Management of cloud costs has largely been a top-down responsibility. However, today, a large portion of that responsibility is shifting to already overburdened software engineers. By simplifying cloud cost management for all levels of the company, Harness' platform enables its customers' engineers to deliver software effectively and keep cloud expenses under control while also providing business intelligence and automation for the C-suite.

Harness Cloud Cost Management gives companies:

CCM provides contextually relevant visibility into cloud costs - that can be broken down across AWS, GCP, Azure and Kubernetes - so that they can be understood and presented at any level of the organization, from high-level business intelligence to the individual resource level. Optimization: Harness provides built-in validation and cost vs. performance customization so engineers can skip straight to implementation. Engineers can also automate idle resource management without taking on any risk. When cloud costs unexpectedly spike, CCM has immediate anomaly detection so customers can find the source and correct any issues to avoid pricey cost snowballs they normally wouldn't see until the end of the month.

Harness provides built-in validation and cost vs. performance customization so engineers can skip straight to implementation. Engineers can also automate idle resource management without taking on any risk. When cloud costs unexpectedly spike, CCM has immediate anomaly detection so customers can find the source and correct any issues to avoid pricey cost snowballs they normally wouldn't see until the end of the month. Governance: Harness Cloud Cost Management's budget and forecasting capabilities keeps teams accountable for their spend and helps them to proactively avoid budget overruns. Customers can create and enforce cost policies for their cloud infrastructure, even integrating these into their CI/CD pipelines as part of the holistic Harness software delivery platform.

For more information about how developers are delivering next-generation software visit harness.io .

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the only end-to-end platform for complete software delivery designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io .

