Harness Deepens Support for Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS)

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the platform for software delivery, today announced first-class integration with Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) Container Orchestration, enabling mission-critical applications to run in Docker containers with less scripting and redundancy, and out-of-the-box deployment strategies. These new features give Amazon ECS customers the same functionality as those who have adopted Kubernetes, or the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). Last year, Harness became available for purchase on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace . Now, Amazon customers have unparalleled choice when it comes to radically simplified CI/CD services running anywhere on the AWS platform.

According to Harness' 2020 State of Continuous Delivery Insights Report, 31% of companies use Amazon ECS for container orchestration, while 67% use Kubernetes. Naturally, a vast majority of CI/CD vendors have built their tools for organizations using Kubernetes – but in doing so, they have alienated more than a quarter of the market. Harness fills this gap. The Harness ECS experience empowers developers to automate their deployments with Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS without having to manually script deployment pipelines, AWS integrations and configuration.

"With their single minded focus on Kubernetes, most DevOps vendors have forgotten Amazon ECS customers. Harness hasn't," said Jyoti Bansal, Harness CEO and co-founder. "We understand that many of our customers are happy with their ECS environments and don't plan to switch, which is why we offer the same level of functionality for ECS, EKS and Kubernetes. ECS customers have a seat at the table with Harness."

Combining the benefits of Amazon ECS with Harness CI/CD, enterprises now have the benefits of:

CI/CD Pipelines Without Scripting – Teams can automate their Amazon ECS deployments without having to manage deployment scripts, and manually verify ECS deployments and rollbacks.

– Teams can automate their Amazon ECS deployments without having to manage deployment scripts, and manually verify ECS deployments and rollbacks. Reusable Task Definitions – Harness allows engineers to pull ECS Task Definitions from git repositories, so they can 'templatize', reuse, and personalize Task Definitions across teams to reduce toil and effort around ECS container orchestration.

– Harness allows engineers to pull ECS Task Definitions from git repositories, so they can 'templatize', reuse, and personalize Task Definitions across teams to reduce toil and effort around ECS container orchestration. Complex Release Strategies – Customers can leverage out-of-the-box release strategies like Blue/Green and Canary, with automated verification and rollback capabilities so teams no longer have to manually manage failure scenarios or downtime.

– Customers can leverage out-of-the-box release strategies like Blue/Green and Canary, with automated verification and rollback capabilities so teams no longer have to manually manage failure scenarios or downtime. Ephemeral ECS Tasks – Harness now has native support for running ECS Tasks that are short lived and terminated by ECS upon completion. This is useful for customers running containerized DB Migration Workloads or Smoke Testing Workloads. No more scripting those steps, a user can bring a container for Harness to deploy it natively as a task with their ECS Service.

For more information about how companies can deliver software on Amazon ECS, check out Harness.io for your free 14-day trial.

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the only end-to-end platform for complete software delivery designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io.

SOURCE Harness

Related Links

harness.io

