Acquisition Will Bolster the Next Generation of Continuous Deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, announced that it has acquired key intellectual property and technology from Armory, a Continuous Deployment (CD) company. The acquisition will help Harness expand the breadth and depth of its CD capabilities, enhancing developer experience and productivity.

Harness Powers Future of Software Delivery with Acquisition of Armory Assets

As a modern software delivery pioneer, Harness provides customers with a robust, scalable, and intelligent platform that supports the development, deployment, and operation of their applications. This acquisition aligns with the Harness vision to empower developers to deliver new features faster, and allow them more time to build better code.

"We are incredibly excited about this opportunity as it will further enable Harness to deliver a best-in-class modern software delivery platform in the industry. We view this acquisition as a testament to our commitment to the developer community and to simplifying and improving the developer experience," said Harness CEO, Jyoti Bansal.

Armory customers will experience a seamless transition as key Armory engineering and customer support roles are joining Harness to continue supporting existing implementations. The Harness team has assured the Armory install base that maintaining business continuity is of the utmost importance, and has already begun partnering with Armory's customers.

"Harness has a great reputation for providing world-class support to its customers, and I am confident in their ability to support us during this transition," said Wei Li, Member of Technical Staff, Pure Storage. "I look forward to developing a potential partnership with the Harness team."

About Harness

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco.

