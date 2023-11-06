Harness Saddlery Equipment Market size to increase by USD 493.53 million during 2023-2028| Growing awareness and popularity of equestrian events to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harness Saddlery Equipment Market size is expected to grow by USD 493.53 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness and popularity of equestrian events, especially among affluent individuals who view horse-riding and related activities as a prestigious leisure pursuit, have led to a global surge in these events. These events showcase riders' horsemanship skills, drawing large crowds of spectators and participants annually. This increased interest is expected to boost the global harness saddlery equipment market during the forecast period, as it attracts enthusiasts and professionals looking to purchase such equipment. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Harness Saddlery Equipment Market 2024-2028

Harness Saddlery Equipment Market 2024 – 2028: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the harness saddlery equipment market: Alamo Saddlery, Albert Kerbl GmbH, Antares, Billy Cook AMT LLC, Bobs Custom Saddles, Cactus Saddle, Cashel Co., Circle Y Saddles Inc., County Saddlery, Double J Saddlery, Fabtron, Greg Grant Saddlery, Hammersmith Nominees Pty Ltd., HR Saddles and Tack, Louisa Maria Cuomo Saddles, Martin Saddlery, National Bridle Shop Inc., Tex Tan Western Leather Co., Tory, Tucker Saddlery, and Weaver Leather LLC

Harness Saddlery Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.78% YOY growth in 2024.

Harness Saddlery Equipment Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by Product (Saddle equipment and Harness equipment), End-user (Amateur and Professional), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The saddle equipment segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This segment encompasses a variety of products, including saddles, stirrups, girths, breastplates, saddle pads, and more, all aimed at ensuring the comfort, stability, and support of both riders and their horses in various equestrian activities, serving diverse riding disciplines and rider preferences.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Sample Report Here

Harness Saddlery Equipment Market 2024 – 2028: Market Dynamics:

Trend

Growing demand for customized harness saddlery equipment for riders, owners, and trainers.

Customization trend fueled by advancements in technology, including 3D scanning and imaging.

Riders have the option to choose saddle features like seat size, tree width, and panel configuration for a personalized experience.

This customization enhances rider comfort and horse performance, driving adoption.

Anticipated to propel the global harness saddlery equipment market's growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

Equestrian sports, while thrilling, set a significant risk of severe injuries and even fatalities.

The prevalence of injuries and accidents is a limiting factor for the global equestrian tourism market's growth.

This, in turn, has a dampening effect on the demand for harness saddlery equipment.

Many insurance providers offer limited coverage for injuries in outdoor sports, adding to the challenges.

These factors are anticipated to have a negative impact on the global harness saddlery equipment market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

Related Reports:

Equestrian Protective Clothing Market: The equestrian protective clothing market share is expected to increase by USD 283.3 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 2.04%.

Leather Goods Market: The leather goods market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 90.98 billion.

Harness Saddlery Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 493.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Australia, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio