Harnessing AI for AECO: Graitec Unveils Its Strategy

GRAITEC GROUP | PRESS RELEASE

PARIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In AECO, AI is not a speed problem. It is a responsibility problem.

Every design shapes the future of a project. Every calculation is signed. Every detail drives production.

Graitec AI-6

AI that cannot meet architecture, engineering, fabrication, and construction standards is not usable at scale.

Today, Graitec announces its AI strategy: a structured, three-horizon roadmap to turn AI into a reliable execution layer for the entire AECO value chain, from early design through fabrication to construction.

Rather than adding standalone AI chatbots on top of design tools, Graitec is embedding AI directly into the workflows where engineering and production decisions are made, grounded in project data, aligned with industry standards, and governed by the professionals responsible for the outcome.

Three horizons. All in motion today.

Graitec's AI strategy is structured around three horizons, developed and delivered in parallel:

Horizon 1 - AI that Assists:

AI embedded directly into existing tools, providing contextual guidance, knowledge access, and task acceleration across roles - from structural engineers and BIM managers to detailers and fabricators. Productivity gains, starting now.

AI embedded directly into existing tools, providing contextual guidance, knowledge access, and task acceleration across roles - from structural engineers and BIM managers to detailers and fabricators. Productivity gains, starting now. Horizon 2 - AI that automates

Repetitive tasks, coordination workflows, and data flows between design, fabrication, and site are increasingly handled by AI, reducing manual effort and improving consistency.

Repetitive tasks, coordination workflows, and data flows between design, fabrication, and site are increasingly handled by AI, reducing manual effort and improving consistency. Horizon 3 - AI that generates designs and holistically optimizes

From design intent to optimized, code-compliant, fabrication-ready solutions generated in minutes. Architects, Engineers, fabricators, and project teams remain fully accountable for every decision.

" In AECO, AI can generate, but generating without accountability is not enough. The real challenge is ensuring what gets generated can be trusted, audited, and signed off on real projects. That's the bar we are building to. " Emmanuel Leroy, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, Graitec

Harnessing AI, not just adding it

Graitec's approach focuses on turning raw AI capabilities into usable engineering and fabrication outcomes:

Grounded in engineering standards

AI operates within structural codes, fabrication norms, and company-specific rules.

AI operates within structural codes, fabrication norms, and company-specific rules. Driven by deterministic engines

Proven calculation and detailing engines produce auditable results, while AI supports preparation, interaction, and interpretation.

Proven calculation and detailing engines produce auditable results, while AI supports preparation, interaction, and interpretation. Validated by professionals

Architects, engineers, fabricators, and contractors remain in control of critical decisions and sign-off.

"We have 40 years of domain expertise embedded in our software. AI doesn't replace that; it unlocks it. That's the difference between adding AI and harnessing it." Emmanuel Leroy, Graitec

Open ecosystem and shift left by design

Graitec is building its AI as part of an open ecosystem, designed to integrate with the platforms, tools, and data environments customers already rely on (including Autodesk platforms) across design, fabrication, and construction. Customers and partners can extend capabilities, compose their own workflows, and embed AI directly into their operational stack.

Equally important is where AI enters the process. Graitec applies a shift-left approach: bringing intelligence as early as possible into the project lifecycle.

From concept through early design, AI helps generate, simulate, and validate options upstream, before decisions become expensive to change.

Less rework. Fewer fabrication errors. No surprises on site.

Available Now. Expanding Fast.

Graitec is already deploying AI capabilities across its solutions, starting with assistive use cases and expanding toward automation and design-to-fabrication workflows.

In the coming days, Graitec will announce new product releases across its solution portfolio, delivering concrete capabilities to customers.

About GRAITEC

Graitec is a global software developer and Autodesk Platinum Partner, supporting professionals in architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing industries. Its solutions help professionals design, analyze, detail, fabricate, and deliver projects across the full value chain.

Discover Graitec's AI vision: Harnessing AI For AECO - GRAITEC Unveils Its Strategy

Contact: Anna Liza Montenegro, [email protected]

SOURCE Graitec Group