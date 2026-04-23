Graitec Celebrates Three Awards at Autodesk Platinum Awards 2026

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graitec, a global leader in AEC and manufacturing software solutions, is honored to have received three awards at the Autodesk Platinum Club Awards 2026, recognizing its growth, innovation, and commitment to clients across North America and Europe.

Autodesk OTC 2026 with Graitec

The awards were presented during the Autodesk One Team Conference (OTC) 2026 in San Diego, which brought together Autodesk partners and employees worldwide under the theme "Lead with Purpose." The conference highlighted how AI, cloud-native solutions, and digital transformation strategies are helping customers in architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and manufacturing sectors achieve more, faster.

Graitec's 2026 recognitions include:

Top A&E Growth Partner of the Year | Graitec USA





Top A&E Growth Partner of the Year | Graitec UK





Top D&M Growth Partner of the Year | Graitec Innovation

"These awards are really a reflection of our clients' trust and our teams' dedication," said Manuel Liedot, Chief Executive Officer, Graitec. "We are grateful for the relationships we've built and inspired to continue innovating alongside our customers."

Rachel Tuller, VP of Global Partner Ecosystem of Autodesk added: "Graitec's focus on customer success and innovation exemplifies the spirit of the Autodesk Platinum Club. Their partnership approach and dedication to helping clients achieve their goals make them a true leader in the AEC ecosystem."

Graitec thanks its clients, partners, and employees for making these achievements possible. The company remains committed to delivering value, fostering innovation, and driving success across all regions it serves.

About Graitec

Graitec is a global software and services company delivering innovative solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing, operating in 12 countries across Europe and North America. Graitec's software portfolio including Ideate Software, Strucsoft, Data Connect, and Advance Design paired with expert consulting and implementation services, empowers teams to design, build, and operate with confidence.

As long-standing partners with Autodesk, Graitec helps organizations accelerate digital transformation, improve productivity, and achieve sustainable growth.

Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro

[email protected] | 212-465-8734

SOURCE Graitec