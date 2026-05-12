ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graitec, a global leader in digital transformation solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) industry, proudly announces its designation as a Sapphire Partner with Bluebeam. This prestigious recognition underscores Graitec's deep expertise, proven customer success, and long-standing commitment to delivering best-in-class Bluebeam solutions to clients across North America.

Graitec Named Bluebeam Sapphire Partner, Strengthening Commitment to AECO Clients Across North America

The Bluebeam Sapphire Partnership includes both Graitec USA and Graitec Canada, and also marks an important milestone following the integration of Microsol Resources into the Graitec Group, further expanding our Bluebeam capabilities and customer reach throughout North America.

The Sapphire Partner designation represents the highest level within Bluebeam's channel program. Bluebeam Sapphire Partners are elite resellers recognized for their exceptional investment in Bluebeam and customer service. They are selected based on their expertise, product knowledge, and commitment to delivering high-quality support and solutions. Sapphire Partners benefit from next-level support, access to advanced training, and the latest updates in Bluebeam technology ensuring they consistently deliver exceptional customer experience.

The award was presented at Bluebeam's Channel Executive Forum in Atlanta, Georgia, where global partners gathered to celebrate achievements and share insights into the future of AECO technology.

What This Means for Graitec Clients

For AECO firms, Graitec's Sapphire Partner status translates into tangible business advantages, including:

Access to one of the most highly trained Bluebeam teams in the industry





Bluebeam teams in the industry Priority support and strategic guidance backed by best-practice consulting





backed by best-practice consulting Faster implementation and adoption through proven onboarding frameworks





through proven onboarding frameworks Workflow optimization tailored to project delivery standards





tailored to project delivery standards Early visibility into product updates and innovation roadmaps

In short, clients gain a strategic partner dedicated to maximizing the return on their Bluebeam investment.

"Being named a Bluebeam Sapphire Partner is a tremendous achievement for our organization," said Scott McMaster, Chief Revenue Officer of Graitec Group. "It reflects the strength of our strategic partnership with Bluebeam, investments we are making in our go-to-market teams, including the expanded expertise brought through Microsol Resources joining the Graitec Group. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service, deep technical knowledge, and measurable value to our clients across North America."

"We are proud to recognize Graitec as a Bluebeam Sapphire Partner," said Curt Bramel, VP of Global Channel Sales of Bluebeam. "Their team consistently demonstrates a high level of expertise and a strong commitment to customer success. As the industry continues to evolve, partners like Graitec play a critical role in helping firms leverage Bluebeam to improve collaboration, productivity, and project outcomes."

A Partnership Built on Performance and Trust

Graitec's Sapphire Partner designation reinforces a shared mission with Bluebeam: empowering AECO professionals to collaborate more effectively, work more efficiently, and deliver better project outcomes.

With a strengthened team of Bluebeam specialists, industry consultants, and technical experts, Graitec supports clients at every stage from evaluation and implementation to enterprise scaling and long-term optimization.

About Graitec

With over 30 years of innovation and a presence in 12 countries, Graitec is a global leader in software and consulting solutions that drive digital transformation in the AECO, and manufacturing industries. As a long-standing Bluebeam and Autodesk Platinum Partner and one of the largest partners worldwide, Graitec empowers professionals to design and build smarter, faster, and more sustainably.

Media Contact:

Anna Liza Montenegro | [email protected]

SOURCE Graitec