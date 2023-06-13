Harnessing Everyday Transactions: Quiltt's Round 4 Good Revolutionizes Nonprofit Donations

News provided by

Quiltt

13 Jun, 2023, 09:01 ET

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quiltt, Inc. (Quiltt), a leading fintech infrastructure company, is redefining charitable giving with the launch of Round 4 Good, an innovative platform that revolutionizes how nonprofit organizations receive donations. With Round 4 Good, nonprofits can now rely on a steady and dependable stream of funding, simplifying the donation process for both organizations and donors.

Continue Reading
www.round4good.com
www.round4good.com

By adding just one line of code, nonprofits can now integrate the Round 4 Good platform directly onto their websites, offering potential donors an effortless way to make a difference. The platform connects directly to a donor's bank account and rounds up their everyday transactions - at the grocery store, gas station, bookstore, and more - donating the spare change directly to the nonprofit. This seamless system enables a continuous source of donations, turning everyday purchases into acts of goodwill.

Round 4 Good Benefits:
  • Effortless Integration - Embed Round 4 Good on your website with a single line of code. No extensive setup required; get started in less than 5 minutes.
  • Real-Time Fundraising Insights - Keep a pulse on your fundraising efforts with live donor and donation reports.
  • Zero Upfront Costs - With Round 4 Good, nonprofits can enjoy a self-sustaining program without worrying about initial or ongoing monthly fees.
  • Full Data Control - Your data, your rules. Export essential donor information easily and integrate it into your existing systems.
  • Unrestricted funds - Nonprofits have the freedom to utilize the donated funds as they see fit – no strings attached.
  • Marketing Tools & QR Codes - Engage your donors effectively using our suite of marketing tools, including straightforward sign-up processes and QR codes.

"Quiltt's mission has always been to lower the barriers to innovation in financial services, and Round 4 Good truly embodies this. By transforming spare change into a consistent source of donations, we're reshaping the way nonprofits receive support. This platform is a shining example of how innovation in the financial sector can fuel meaningful societal change. We're excited to offer this easy, accessible solution to both donors and nonprofits alike," said Mark Bechhofer, COO of Quiltt.

Experience Round 4 Good in action at Fundraising Day in NYC, hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, on Friday, June 16th, 2023. We invite all attendees to join us at Booth 85, where we'll be demonstrating the power and simplicity of Round 4 Good. If you can't make it to the event, or want to get a head start on understanding the platform, visit us at www.round4good.com for more information. Step into the future of charitable giving with Round 4 Good by Quiltt.

About Quiltt, Inc.

Quiltt is a low-code fintech platform that empowers startups and small businesses - whatever their engineering bandwidth - to launch innovative and efficient financial experiences for their customers. For more information visit www.quiltt.io.

SOURCE Quiltt

Also from this source

Quiltt Inc, Launches Fintech's First "Easy Button" -- The Quiltt Connector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.