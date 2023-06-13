Harnessing Everyday Transactions: Quiltt's Round 4 Good Revolutionizes Nonprofit Donations

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quiltt, Inc. (Quiltt), a leading fintech infrastructure company, is redefining charitable giving with the launch of Round 4 Good, an innovative platform that revolutionizes how nonprofit organizations receive donations. With Round 4 Good, nonprofits can now rely on a steady and dependable stream of funding, simplifying the donation process for both organizations and donors.

By adding just one line of code, nonprofits can now integrate the Round 4 Good platform directly onto their websites, offering potential donors an effortless way to make a difference. The platform connects directly to a donor's bank account and rounds up their everyday transactions - at the grocery store, gas station, bookstore, and more - donating the spare change directly to the nonprofit. This seamless system enables a continuous source of donations, turning everyday purchases into acts of goodwill.

Round 4 Good Benefits:

Effortless Integration - Embed Round 4 Good on your website with a single line of code. No extensive setup required; get started in less than 5 minutes.

Real-Time Fundraising Insights - Keep a pulse on your fundraising efforts with live donor and donation reports.

Zero Upfront Costs - With Round 4 Good, nonprofits can enjoy a self-sustaining program without worrying about initial or ongoing monthly fees.

Full Data Control - Your data, your rules. Export essential donor information easily and integrate it into your existing systems.

Unrestricted funds - Nonprofits have the freedom to utilize the donated funds as they see fit – no strings attached.

Marketing Tools & QR Codes - Engage your donors effectively using our suite of marketing tools, including straightforward sign-up processes and QR codes.

"Quiltt's mission has always been to lower the barriers to innovation in financial services, and Round 4 Good truly embodies this. By transforming spare change into a consistent source of donations, we're reshaping the way nonprofits receive support. This platform is a shining example of how innovation in the financial sector can fuel meaningful societal change. We're excited to offer this easy, accessible solution to both donors and nonprofits alike," said Mark Bechhofer, COO of Quiltt.

Experience Round 4 Good in action at Fundraising Day in NYC, hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, on Friday, June 16th, 2023. We invite all attendees to join us at Booth 85, where we'll be demonstrating the power and simplicity of Round 4 Good. If you can't make it to the event, or want to get a head start on understanding the platform, visit us at www.round4good.com for more information. Step into the future of charitable giving with Round 4 Good by Quiltt.

About Quiltt, Inc.

Quiltt is a low-code fintech platform that empowers startups and small businesses - whatever their engineering bandwidth - to launch innovative and efficient financial experiences for their customers. For more information visit www.quiltt.io.

