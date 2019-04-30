Harnessing Fintech Innovation The Focus Of New Harvard Business School Executive Education Program

BOSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business School (HBS) Executive Education will host Leveraging Fintech Innovation to Grow and Compete on the HBS campus in Boston from September 3-6, 2019. This new program will explore best practices for managing new challenges in financial technology, or fintech. Participants will learn to navigate a shifting competitive landscape and make strategic decisions that will position their organizations for future growth.

Blockchain, machine learning, big data, artificial intelligence, and other fintech innovations are revolutionizing the finance industry – and creating new challenges for both startups and incumbent firms that are competing for market share. Participants will develop a deeper understanding of the frictions that fintech aims to address, discover ways to overcome adoption barriers and quickly scale their organizations, and learn how to manage disruptive threats posed by agile, data-driven competitors.

"One of the unique features of this program is that it will examine fintech through three different lenses: the startup, the incumbent firm, and the venture capital firm," said Marco Di Maggio, Assistant Professor of Business Administration and faculty cochair of Leveraging Fintech Innovation to Grow and Compete. "Each type of firm has its own set of business challenges to address. Although this will be a finance-heavy program, we also plan to leverage insights from faculty members in other units, which will provide our participants with cross-functional key learnings."

Leveraging Fintech Innovation to Grow and Compete's curriculum will incorporate multiple learning methodologies, including real-world case studies, interactive faculty presentations, guest speakers, and small-group discussions. It will present a series of international, interdisciplinary cases that focus on topical issues at the intersection of financial services and technology, drawing on the experience of fintech leaders, investors from venture capital firms, and executives from traditional financial institutions. This program will also cover key topics including disruptive innovation, competitive strategies, credit and lending, payment systems, and investment management in fintech.

"This program takes a holistic view on how to grow, scale, fund, and run a business," said Luis M. Viceira, George E. Bates Professor of Business Administration, Senior Associate Dean for Executive Education, and faculty cochair of Leveraging Fintech Innovation to Grow and Compete. "This program goes beyond the purely financial or purely technological side of things. It also addresses aspects such as strategy and marketing—how you think about your clients, and how you think about the strategy for your company."

Leveraging Fintech Innovation to Grow and Compete is designed for executives who have at least five years of relevant experience at a bank, asset management firm, financial services firm, credit card company, or similar type of financial institution. It is also designed for entrepreneurs who have launched—or plan to launch—startups that aim to disrupt key areas of financial markets and individuals who work in areas or industries that are relevant to capital markets and financial services.

As with other HBS Executive Education offerings, Leveraging Fintech Innovation to Grow and Compete will rely on research from leading HBS faculty, collaboration with industry peers, and learnings from real-world case studies from successful, innovative global companies. Participants will also build relationships with a diverse set of peers through HBS Executive Education's unique on-campus living groups.

Program Details:

Leveraging Fintech Innovation to Grow and Compete will take place from September 3-6, 2019 on the Harvard Business School campus. Please visit https://www.exed.hbs.edu/leveraging-fintech-innovation-grow-compete/ for complete curriculum and to apply.

Faculty:

Marco Di Maggio, Assistant Professor of Business Administration and faculty cochair of Leveraging Fintech Innovation to Grow and Compete.

Luis M. Viceira, George E. Bates Professor of Business Administration, Senior Associate Dean for Executive Education, and faculty cochair of Leveraging Fintech Innovation to Grow and Compete.

About Harvard Business School Executive Education:

Harvard Business School Executive Education, a division of Harvard Business School, is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston, Massachusetts. In fiscal year 2018, HBS faculty developed and delivered more than 130 Executive Education programs for leading organizations worldwide. Over 12,000 business executives attended programs held on campus in Boston as well as classrooms in Mumbai and Shanghai. With global research centers in nine key regions, HBS faculty continue to develop groundbreaking research, forge powerful alliances with global organizations, and fulfill the mission of educating leaders who make a difference by shaping the practices of business, innovation, and entrepreneurship around the world. Learn more at www.exed.hbs.edu.

SOURCE Harvard Business School Executive Education

Related Links

https://www.exed.hbs.edu/?pr=lfi

