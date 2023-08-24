Harnessing Multilingual Workforce Demand: 2023 Language Learning Market Sees Opportunities Amidst Globalization

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Language Learning Market by Age Group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, >40 years), Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese), End User (B2C, B2B), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The language learning market is set to experience a robust growth trajectory, with a projected value of $120.5 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

This comprehensive report offers a deep dive into the language learning landscape, focusing on key trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts.

Catalysts for Growth

The expansion of the language learning market is attributed to the escalating demand for cross-border communication in the era of globalization, affordable price points of online language learning platforms, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-learning. However, in some regions, the reluctance to embrace English as a primary communication language may temper the market's growth.

Leveraging Opportunities

The global shift towards multilingual employees sought after by multinational corporations and increased investments in language education startups present significant growth avenues for the market. Nonetheless, challenges such as the scarcity of qualified language instructors could hinder progress. Notable trends in the market encompass transnational education, flexible pricing structures, and the integration of social robots to enhance language education.

Geographical Insights

The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis across five major geographies: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead the growth charge.

Comprehensive Segmentation

The language learning market is meticulously analyzed based on age group, language, end user, and geography. It delves into various age groups, from below 18 years to over 40 years. Languages covered range from English and French to Mandarin, Japanese, and more. The study also examines the end users, including Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segments, along with web and mobile apps, offline and online tutoring, and group learning.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Escalating Globalization and Growing Need for Cross-Border Communication Boost Language Learning Demand

Affordable Price Points of Online Language Learning Applications Drive Market Growth

Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in E-learning Expands Language Learning Reach

Restraints:

Reluctance to Embrace English as a Primary Communication Language in Some Regions Limits Market Expansion

Opportunities:

Multinational Companies' Preference for Multilingual Employees Offers Significant Growth Potential

Increased Investments in Language Education Startups Create Avenues for Market Growth

Challenges:

Scarcity of Qualified Language Instructors Poses a Challenge to Market Growth

Market Trends: Transnational Education, Flexible Pricing Structures, and Integration of Social Robots Enhance Language Learning Experience

Key Players:

Leading Players Driving the Language Learning Market Forward Include:

Cambridge University Press

Press New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Berlitz Corporation

Busuu Online S.L.

Babble GMBH

Linguistica 360 Inc.

Mondly

Seize the Future with Language Learning

Navigate the evolving landscape of the language learning market with this comprehensive report. It presents a thorough analysis of trends, opportunities, challenges, and growth trajectories. Stakeholders in the language learning domain will find this report invaluable as they strategize to harness the full potential of this thriving market.

