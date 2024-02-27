Harnessing the Potential of Artificial Intelligence

News provided by

Bank Director

27 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

FinXTech's New Report, Artificial Intelligence: A Real-World Approach, Explores the Impact of AI in the Financial Services Industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinXTech, a resource that connects financial institutions with fintech's, today released Artificial Intelligence: A Real-World Approach. The report, sponsored by Microsoft Corp., explores potential opportunities and real-life use cases for AI in the financial services industry, how financial institutions can approach implementing the technology, and regulatory and ethical considerations.

Financial institutions of all sizes are exploring ways to incorporate AI — from the largest banks with in-house developer resources to regional and small banks and credit unions that can add capabilities via vendors. According to Bank Director's 2023 Technology Survey, 56% of bank executives and board members said they had discussed allocating budget or resources to AI. Most were exploring use cases that touched on customer service and fraud detection and/or prevention; additionally, around 50% saw enhancing sales capabilities or credit underwriting as potential applications.

"For today's banks and credit unions, artificial intelligence is rapidly shifting from what's possible to what's practical," says Emily McCormick, vice president of editorial and research for Bank Director. "While there are real risks tied to the technology, there are also real opportunities to enhance processes, from customer-facing chatbots to back-office use cases."

Big, global banks have experimented with artificial intelligence for years, dedicating time, resources and staff to solve an array of problems. Now, community banks and credit unions have the opportunity to examine how AI can help their own organizations — whether that's fighting fraud, serving customers or generating efficiencies. But successful AI initiatives require support from management, strategic alignment and full compliance with an evolving regulatory landscape.

Key Findings From FinXTech's Artificial Intelligence: A Real-World Approach: 

  • Banks and credit unions are adopting AI as solutions become more flexible and widely available. Customer service and fraud detection/prevention are the top two use cases financial institutions are exploring, according to Bank Director's 2023 Technology Survey.
  • Generative AI — which is trained on large data sets and can produce text, images, sounds and video — has gained broad interest. Regulators have also flagged its use as a concern, particularly due to data privacy and consumer protection issues.
  • Given its broad potential use within the industry, individual financial institutions will need to develop their own approach to using AI.
  • Many banks and credit unions are putting together cross-functional teams to identify and develop use cases for AI. Financial institutions will likely work with vendors to implement AI solutions, which will require additional due diligence.
  • AI solutions rely on data, requiring organizations to enhance their data management and data privacy protocols.
  • Regulators are paying attention to AI, but their stance on the technology will evolve as they learn more about its impact on the financial services space. Ahead of specific rules and regulations, institutions should consider creating their own ethical framework as part of their approach to AI.

View Full Report

About FinXTech

Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together – through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.

About Bank Director

Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America's banking industry. Since 1991, Bank Director has provided board-level research, peer-insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, Bank Director extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through Bank Director magazine, board training services and the financial industry's premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

SOURCE:

For more information, please contact Bank Director's Director of Marketing, Deahna Welcher at [email protected].

SOURCE Bank Director

Also from this source

Bank Director's Research Reveals That Deposits Could Drive M&A Activity In 2024

Today Bank Director, the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, released the results of its...

Bank Director's 2023 Technology Survey Results: Addressing The Digital Landscape

Bank Director, the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, released the results of its 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.