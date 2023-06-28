Harnessing the Power of Bee Products, Beehive Botanicals Announces the Return of Its Skin Care and Supplement Line

HAYWARD, Wis., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehive Botanicals, a leading provider and manufacturer of bee-related products in the United States, is pleased to announce the launch of a skin care product line and supplements, paying homage to the legacy of founder Warren Ogren and the company's 51-year history doing business in Hayward, Wisconsin. The company is owned and led by second and third generation family members – his daughter, Linda Graham, and his granddaughter, Michelle Graham-Forrester.

Beehive Botanicals has been dedicated to purity, integrity and quality since 1972. People are choosing nature base bee products, and for a good reason, to support the world as a whole, but also to build healthy bodies the way nature intended. This thinking is true for foods that enter our bodies and products that enter our bodies through our skin!

In 1972, Ogren took his passion for bees and beekeeping and founded Beehive Botanicals, exporting propolis around the world and eventually creating their own products that utilized three materials from the hive -- propolis, honey, and royal jelly. Beehive Botanicals created its own branded skin care line in the 1980s while selling raw materials to larger companies. In doing so, the company became a trusted supplier to other brands and paused production of its branded line to focus on manufacturing. Last year, Graham and Graham-Forrester decided to formulate and relaunch a line of Beehive Botanical skin care products.

Beehive Botanicals CFO, Michelle Graham Forrester commented, "To honor our roots and bring the company full circle, we decided to revive our branded line. We continually received calls asking when we were bringing it back, so I knew it was a viable product. We believe in the quality of our products and wanted to allow people to try them. The raw materials we use, particularly propolis, are very special, and we want consumers to experience that again."

The line consists of Honey Silk Shampoo and Conditioner, Honey Silk Day and Night creams, Artisan Oatmeal Soap, Triple Mint Lip Balm, and Manuka Honey and Propolis Moisturizing Cream and feature high quality ingredients such as propolis, beeswax, honey, royal jelly, argan oil, avocado oil and botanicals. They also offer a line of nutritional supplements such as propolis tinctures and capsules, bee pollen granules, and royal jelly. The next products they plan to bring to market are an eye cream and a propolis-elderberry tonic.

One of Beehive Botanicals' core values is its commitment to quality and safety. Every inbound ingredient used in the supplements is rigorously tested for purity and potency, and the outbound products are tested as well to ensure the accuracy of label claims. "Purity is very important to us and is a key differentiator between our products and others on the market. We are committed to offering the highest quality products to the consumer that meet GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) regulations and standards," commented Graham Forrester. The company is NSF certified, the benchmark for product consistency and quality control in the manufacturing of consumer goods.

Owner and President of Beehive Botanicals, Linda Graham, commented, "We're very excited to be relaunching our line of personal care products. They are an important part of our history of doing business in a small town in Northern Wisconsin, and we want consumers to be able to experience the beneficial properties that ingredients sourced by bees offer. We employ over 40 people and are known in our community for being a woman-run business that gives back to its community. When consumers purchase a Beehive Botanicals product, they are keeping our vision alive."

To learn more about Beehive Botanicals and their line of skin care products, supplements and manufacturing, please visit beehivebotanicals.net or beehivebotanicals.com .

Media Contact:

Daryl McNutt

1.206.890.7718

[email protected]com

SOURCE Beehive Botanicals