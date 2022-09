Harney & Sons unveils its latest line of tea blends, the Disney Collection

The Disney Collection features the following five teas:

Mickey Mouse . Beloved by all, Mickey Mouse inspired this blend of classic black tea with rosehips and vanilla that has both sophisticated elements a character of his stature deserves, along with flavors that are both good-natured and a little cheeky.

. Beloved by all, inspired this blend of classic black tea with rosehips and vanilla that has both sophisticated elements a character of his stature deserves, along with flavors that are both good-natured and a little cheeky. Minnie Mouse . A black tea base representing those beautiful ears, along with rose petals and natural rose flavor in honor of Minnie Mouse's rosy nature and bright pink and red outfits! We added honey and caramel for sweetness that represents her positivity and boldness.

. A black tea base representing those beautiful ears, along with rose petals and natural rose flavor in honor of rosy nature and bright pink and red outfits! We added honey and caramel for sweetness that represents her positivity and boldness. Snow White . Disney's Snow White, who is unbelievably celebrating her 85th anniversary this year, blend starts with a mutan white tea base and adds apple pieces (not sourced from a wicked queen), apple flavor, cornflowers and marigolds that reminded us of Snow White in her cottage with her forest animal friends.

. Disney's Snow White, who is unbelievably celebrating her 85th anniversary this year, blend starts with a mutan white tea base and adds apple pieces (not sourced from a wicked queen), apple flavor, cornflowers and marigolds that reminded us of Snow White in her cottage with her forest animal friends. Jasmine. The perfect way to celebrate Jasmine's 30th anniversary is with this tea. We created our Disney's Jasmine blend green tea scented with jasmine and sprinkled with chamomile flowers to tempt tea fans to explore new teas! Not even a genie could conjure up such a special tea!

The perfect way to celebrate Jasmine's 30th anniversary is with this tea. We created our Disney's Jasmine blend green tea scented with jasmine and sprinkled with chamomile flowers to tempt tea fans to explore new teas! Not even a genie could conjure up such a special tea! Moana. This tea was created with all the spirit of its inspiration, Disney's Moana. The aroma and flavor of this green bancha tea will instantly transport you to Motunui, Moana's home, with its coconut, fruit, and island flavors.

Each tea comes in a specially designed tin featuring the character's image, making them unique collectibles for fans.

The Disney Collection of teas from Harney & Sons is available at harney.com as well as our stores in SoHo and Millerton, New York.

About Harney & Sons Fine Teas

From its humble beginnings in 1983 by the company's founder, John Harney, to today's international reputation, Harney & Sons has stayed true to its simple promise to deliver customers the finest quality tea possible. As the third generation of Harneys continues to carry out that mission, including educating tea lovers about fascinating tea traditions and types of tea found around the world, Harney & Sons customers are discovering their own passion for tea through the products and experience Harney offers.

CONTACT:

Emeric Harney, Director of Marketing

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

[email protected]

SOURCE Harney & Sons Fine Teas