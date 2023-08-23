Harney Lane Vineyards Celebrates 15 Years of Crafting Lodi's Essence in Every Sip

LODI, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harney Lane Vineyards, a name synonymous with exceptional wines and the heart of Lodi Wine Country, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary. Since the opening of the winery in 2008, Harney Lane has captivated wine enthusiasts with its classic, fruit-driven wines that reflect the essence of the Lodi region.

Over the past 15 years, Harney Lane has remained dedicated to the art of winemaking, embracing a harmonious blend of modern innovation and time-honored techniques. From its humble beginnings as a family-owned and operated farm in the early 1900s, the winery has grown into a symbol of quality and authenticity, captivating the palates of wine lovers around the world.

Jorja Lerner, fifth generation co-proprietor, expressed her enthusiasm for the milestone: "As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, I reflect on the journey that has brought us to this point. Our commitment to crafting wines that embody the spirit of Lodi and the passion of our family remains unwavering. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past accomplishments, but also an exciting glimpse into the future."

Vintner and co-proprietor, Kyle Lerner, added: "Our commitment to sustainable practices and the highest quality standards has allowed us to create wines that are a true representation of our land and heritage. We raise our glasses to the next 15 years of crafting exceptional wines."

In addition to celebrating 15 years of excellence, this past year the winery welcomed the sixth generation into the family business. Kirsten Lerner, daughter of Jorja and Kyle Lerner, joined the team as the Wine Club Manager. Kirsten's deep-rooted connection to the winery's legacy, combined with her fresh perspective, promises to enhance the winery's vibrant wine club membership.

As Harney Lane looks forward to the next chapter of its storied history, the commitment to producing wines that capture the essence of the Lodi terroir remains as strong as ever. The winery's 15th anniversary stands as a testament to its enduring dedication to crafting exceptional wines that reflect tradition, innovation, and family values.

In honor of this remarkable milestone, Harney Lane is offering 15% off online orders with code CHEERS15 placed on harneylane.com or by calling the tasting room. This offer is available for a limited time.

