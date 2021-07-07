Harney Partners Expands Executive Team, Appoints Jim Keane as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harney Partners, a national, corporate turnaround and restructuring advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Jim Keane has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and is joining the firm as a partner. In his expanded executive role, Keane will focus on the firm's strategic priorities while continuing to be involved in client engagements.

Prior to joining Harney Partners in 2018, Keane served for over 25 years as a leader and advisor for both large and middle market companies across many industries, including manufacturing, automotive, commercial printing, consumer products, financial services, retail, and social services. He has led comprehensive business turnarounds as CEO, senior executive and financial advisor. Additionally, he has successfully executed dozens of public and private M&A and financing transactions across many industries. Prior to 2005, Keane practiced corporate and securities law at Schiff Hardin and as Associate General Counsel for Sears, Roebuck and Co.

"Jim has achieved recognized successes throughout his career," said Jim Harney, President of Harney Partners. "His new role will allow him to employ his breadth of leadership skills for the firm and its clients. At a time when many in our industry are contracting, we see a continuing growth opportunity to serve the market, and we are excited about Jim helping us achieve that growth."

"Jim's exemplary background and leadership experiences complement those of our existing team and position him well for his new role," said Greg Milligan, Executive Vice President of Harney Partners. "I am happy to welcome Jim to the executive team."

"Harney Partners is committed to achieving superior results for our clients by combining a highly talented team of professionals with a collaborative culture," said Keane. "This is a winning formula, and I couldn't be more excited to help lead the firm to new levels of success."

Keane earned his law degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Harvard College.

About Harney Partners: Harney Partners is a national, corporate-advisory firm that provides independent, multi-disciplinary solutions for middle-market companies and their stakeholders to overcome financial and operational challenges. For more than 30 years, Harney Partners has helped clients realign their business for immediate stability and implement innovative, results-oriented strategies for future sustainability and growth. Harney Partners has offices in Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Madison and specializes in restructuring and turnaround, bankruptcy advisory, fiduciary services, transaction advisory, interim management, and forensics and litigation services.

